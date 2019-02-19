VIDEO: Watch the trailer for Mötley Crüe film The Dirt

Netflix have shared the first teaser for their movie, which is based on the the band's hit autobiography The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

Netflix have released the first trailer for The Dirt, their new Mötley Crüe movie.

The film is based on the band's shocking autobiography of the same name The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which was first published in 2001.

The film, which will be available to stream from 22 March 2019, sees Machine Gun Kelly star as infamous drummer Tommy Lee, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Six, Iwan Rheon as lead guitarist Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as lead singer Vince Neil, and Pete Davidson as Elektra A&R guy Tom Zutaut.

The Dirt Mötley Crüe movie trailer. Picture: YouTube/ Netflix

Mötley Crüe formed in 1981 and were founded by Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee.

The band split in 2015 but announced their reunion on 2018 and confirmed the new music they were working on was recorded for the Netflix film, with much more to come.

