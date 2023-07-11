Slash plays guitar on I'm Just Ken song for Barbie soundtrack

11 July 2023, 13:09 | Updated: 11 July 2023, 13:39

Slash and Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie
Slash and Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie. Picture: 1. Harry Durrant/Getty Images 2. Warner Bros.

By Jenny Mensah

The Guns N' Roses rocker features on the latest track to come from the much-anticipated Barbie film, which is performed by Ryan Gosling and co-written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Slash features on a track for the new Barbie film entitled I'm Just Ken.

The Guns N' Roses axeman lends his guitar skills to a song, which was co-written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and performed by Ryan Gosling- who stars as Ken in the the role.

Speaking to Variety about the collaboration, Ronson, who dubbed Slash his "all-time hero" revealed: “I sent him the song and he was like, ‘This is a good song' I don't know Slash that well before this and he was like, 'Cool, I’ll play on it.’ And he was so cool and he killed it and he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It’s wonderful.”

Watch a clip of Ryan Gosling perform the track courtesy of Warner Bros. below.

Barbie - Just Ken Exclusive - Warner Bros UK & Ireland

READ MORE - Barbie: film trailer, release date, cast and more

Taking to Twitter, the artist, DJ and producer wrote: "Beyond proud and excited to share "I'm Just Ken" - A song written by myself and @wyattish performed by the monster vocal talent of Ryan Gosling featuring @Slash".

READ MORE: Why does Slash From Guns N' Roses always wear a hat?

Also set to feature on the Barbie Soundtrack are the likes of Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For?, Dua Lipa's Dance The Night and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's collaboration Barbie World.

They join previously confirmed artists Dominic Haim, Fike, Gayke, Ava Max, PinkPantheress, Karol G and Lizzo.

The Barbie movie - which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role - is released in UK cinemas on 21st July 2023.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling introduce new Barbie teaser

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses' Slash reveals his guitar heroes

Latest Videos

Billy Joel is set to headline BST Hyde Park in 2023

Billy Joel at BST Hyde Park 2023: stage times, support acts & more

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner performs at Radio X HQ

Watch Arctic Monkeys' epic acoustic version of Do I Wanna Know?

Arctic Monkeys

Muse in 2001: Dominic Howard, Matt Bellamy and Chris Wolstenholme

What is Plug In Baby by Muse actually about?

Muse

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol

Gary Lightbody "broke the law" at Snow Patrol’s first festival

Guns N' Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses Latest

See more Guns N' Roses Latest

Guns N' Roses play BST Hyde Park

Guns N' Roses deliver an electrifying set at BST Hyde Park 2023

The Pretenders, Guns N' Roses and The Darkness

Guns N'Roses at BST Hyde Park: Support, stage times and more

Axl Rose of Guns N'Roses in his heyday

How did Guns N' Roses come up with their name?

Guns N' Roses played Glastonbury two days before

Guns N' Roses make good on Glasgow date with epic set at Bellahouston Park

Guns N' Roses performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023

Guns N' Roses headline Glastonbury 2023: full setlist