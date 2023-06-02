Guns N' Roses kick off world tour in Abu Dhabi with live rarities and deep cuts

2 June 2023, 14:18

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose in 2022
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose in 2022. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

By Jenny Mensah

The Welcome To The Jungle legends played the Etihad Arena in United Arab Emirates and performed tracks for the first time in 30 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Guns N' Roses played the first gig of their world tour this Thursday (1st June) with a date at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The gig, which saw them take to the stage in United Arab Emirates, saw Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed and co treat fans to an epic 32-song set, which included tracks they hadn't played for decades.

After kicking off their set with live favourite It's So Easy, the LA rockers played Use Your Illusion I track Bad Obsession, which they hadn't played since 1993.

After playing Velvet Revolver favourite Slither, the band went on to perform Pretty Tied Up, a single taken from Use Your Illusion II, giving the track its first live outing since 1992.

READ MORE: Guns & Roses and Arctic Monkeys complete Glastonbury 2023 headliners

Axl Rose and co proved that Anything Goes on their new dates, playing the Appetite For Destruction track of of the same name, which hadn't been performed since 1988.

Despite the deep cuts and rarities (plus a cover of The Stooges T.V. Eye, which saw Duff McKagan on vocals), GNR made sure they didn't disappoint, treating the crowd to all their classic tracks, including Welcome To The Jungle, Mr, Brownstone, Nightrain, Sweet Child Of Mine, November Rain, Patience and Paradise City.

See their full setlist below.

READ MORE: Guns N'Roses announce more names for BST Hyde Park gig

See Guns N' Roses setlist at Etihad Arena ind Abu Dhabi on 1st June 2023:

1. It's So Easy

2. Bad Obsession (First time performed since February 6, 1993)

3. Chinese Democracy

4. Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

5. Pretty Tied Up (First time since April 6, 1992)

6. Welcome to the Jungle

7. Mr. Brownstone

8. Hard Skool

9. Double Talkin' Jive

10. Reckless Life

11. Absurd

12. You Could Be Mine

13. Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover) (First time performed since December 20, 2006)

14. Rocket Queen

15. T.V. Eye (The Stooges cover) (Duff McKagan on vocals, Live debut)

16. Anything Goes (First time since August 1, 1988)

17. Civil War (Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child" outro)

18. This I Love (First time since November 14, 2018)

19. Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

20. Estranged(followed by band introductions)

21. Slash Guitar Solo

22. Sweet Child o' Mine

23. November Rain

24. Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

25. Street of Dreams

26. Nice Boys(Rose Tattoo cover) (First time since February 11, 2017)

27. Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)

28. Nightrain

Encore:

29. Patience

30. Don't Cry

31. My Michelle (First performance since November 29, 2017)

32. Paradise City

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan opens up about panic disorder

Guns N' Roses will play their next headline show at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel before heading to Europe for dates, which include a headline spot at Glastonbury Festival on 24th June, a rescheduled date at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on 27th June and a headline show in London on 30th June for BST Hyde Park.

See Guns N' Roses full live dates here.

READ MORE: Glastonbury 2023 headliners, line-up and stage times

Latest Videos

The Cure and Bananarama on TV in 1985

The Cure drunk dancing with Bananarama on TV is brilliant

The Cure

Royal Blood discuss new album with Johnny Vaughan

Royal Blood say new album will have something they've "never done before"

Royal Blood

Blur talk Wembley gigs

Blur tease what to expect from Wembley reunion gigs

Blur

Some of New Order (and Tony Wilson) recording World In Motion with some of the 1990 England squad: Steve McMahon, Chris Waddle, Peter Beardsley, John Barnes and Des Walker

Why did New Order record World In Motion for the 1990 World Cup?

New Order

Guns N' Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses Latest

See more Guns N' Roses Latest

Famous musicians who were swapped out... Stuart Cable of Stereophonics, Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones and Buckethead of Guns N'Roses

The most famous line-up changes in music

The Pretenders, Guns N' Roses and The Darkness

Guns N'Roses announce more names for BST Hyde Park gig

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan in 2023

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan opens up about panic disorder

Slash In Concert At Le Zenith in 2012

Guns N' Roses' Slash reveals his guitar heroes

Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023

Arctic Monkeys & Guns N' Roses complete Glastonbury 2023 headliners as line-up is announced

Festivals