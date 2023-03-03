Arctic Monkeys & Guns N' Roses complete Glastonbury 2023 headliners as line-up is announced

Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers and the Welcome to The Jungle legends will top the bill alongside Elton John this year. Get the Glasto 2023 line-up so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses are set to headline Glastonbury 2023.

The Sheffield giants and the legendary rockers are the second and third act to be confirmed for the world-famous Somerset festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th June next year.

Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley will play the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night (23rd June) of festival, making it their third headline slot at the event.

Meanwhile, GNR's classic line-up - which includes Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and Dizzy Reed - will take to the stage on Saturday 24th June.

The two bands join previously announced Elton John in headlining this year’s event, who will be marking his final ever show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2023 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @ArcticMonkeys (Friday) and @gunsnroses (Saturday).



Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/dMnppdSf1U — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 3, 2023

READ MORE: When do Glastonbury 2023 tickets go on sale?

Festival organisers have also announced the line-up so far on their official website, which includes the likes of Royal Blood, Lizzo, Alt-J, Chvrches, Blondie, Fatboy Slim, Fred Again..., Hot Chip, Lana Del Rey and more.

See the full list of artist confirmed for Glastonbury 2023 so far:

Arctic Monkeys

Guns N’ Roses

Elton John

Lizzo

Aitch

Alison Goldfrapp

Alt-J

Amadou and Mariam

Becky Hill

Blondie

Candi Staton

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cat Burns

Central Cee

Christine And The Queens

Chvrches

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

Fever Ray

Flo

Fred Again

Hot Chip

Joey Bada$$

Kelis

Lana Del Rey

Leftfield

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Loyle Carner

Maggie Rogers

Mahalia

Måneskin

Manic Street Preachers

Nova Twins

Phoenix

Queens of the Stone Age

Raye

Rina Sawayama

Royal Blood

Rudimental

Shygirl

Slowthai

Sparks

Stefflon Don

Sudan Archives

Texas

The Chicks

The War on Drugs

Thundercat

Tinariwen

Warpaint

Weyes Blood

Wizkid

Young Fathers

Yusuf/Cat Stevens

Last year's Glastonbury Festival saw the festival return for the first time in two years, with headline performances from Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

The event saw surprise sets from the likes of Jack White, George Ezra and Bastille and special guest performances from the likes of Mel C, who joined Blossoms on stage for a rendition of Spice Up Your Life and Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen, who joined Macca during his headline set.

The Foos rocker performed with McCartney on the early Beatles classic I Saw Her Standing There and the Wings anthem Band On The Run.

Macca was also joined by Bruce Springsteen for a rousing take on The Boss's hit Glory Days and the old Fab Four tune I Wanna Be Your Man.

Both Grohl and Springsteen also joined McCartney for the finale as they played solos on the Beatles track The End, from 1969's Abbey Road album.

Elsewhere, Sam Fender finally made it to the Somerset festival, playing a milestone set on Friday after missing out on the event for reasons outside of his control.

Noel Gallagher also made his first solo appearance at the festival, treating fans to hits from across his career and fans a selection of Oasis anthems.

READ MORE: Robbie Williams wants to play Glastonbury Sunday Legends slot