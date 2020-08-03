Gorillaz respond to sexual assault claims against drummer on 2017 tour

Gorillaz. Picture: Press

Damon Albarn and co have released a statement about the allegations and have vowed not to be working with them in the future.

Gorillaz have spoken out following claims made against a drummer on their 2017 tour.

Last week saw a woman come forward about events she claims took place at a Gorillaz afterparty in 2017 when she was 21 years old.

*TRIGGER WARNING*

The woman alleged she was plied with drinks by the then touring drummer of the band and taken up to his hotel room, where she says she was pressured to perform a sex act and take part in intercourse.

Now, those behind the animated band have spoken out on Twitter, writing: "We have seen this allegation from 2017 against a musician who has toured with us.

"Gorillaz is an inclusive, diverse, tolerant and respectful collective and community.

"We last worked with the musician in 2018 and will not be working with them in the future."

We have seen this allegation from 2017 against a musician who has toured with us.

Gorillaz is an inclusive, diverse, tolerant and respectful collective and community.

We last worked with the musician in 2018 and will not be working with them in the future. — gorillaz (@gorillaz) August 2, 2020

See the full account from the unknown woman below *TRIGGER WARNING*:

TW:R*PE//SEXUAL ASSAULT

.

.

It doesn't matter if you don't know the band or are not part of the fandom PLEASE retweet and spread this out. @gorillaz pic.twitter.com/spP6ICq00Y — 🍒chew (@geeku_24) August 1, 2020

This latest news comes after The Killers responded to allegations of sexual misconduct against crew members on their 2009 tour.

A female sound engineer by the name Chez Cherrie shared her account of working backstage on the Mr. Brightside rockers' tour in which she alleged members of the crew took turns to engage with sexual activity with a woman in a dressing room.

None of the band members were implicated in the allegations, but a representative for The Killers said the band will conduct an investigation of past and present tour staff.

A legal representative for The Killers told BBC News: "Any allegations of inappropriate behaviour by anyone on The Killers touring team are taken extremely seriously by the band and their management.

"This person's story is appalling and, while The Killers do not have the same touring crew in 2020 that they had earlier in their career, they will be conducting a thorough investigation into past and present tour staff.

"Their legal team will be reaching out to this person for more information and clarity on the alleged incidents as detailed, as well as to the audio vendor who provided crew for the tour.

"The band are astonished and shocked by these claims. The behaviour attributed to them and their crew is unrecognisable and in direct opposition to the principles with which they run their workplace."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

SupportLine

www.supportline.org.uk/

Tel: 01708 765200

Rape Crisis

rapecrisis.org.uk/

Living Without Abuse

lwa.org.uk/understanding-abuse/abusive-relationships/emotional-and-psychological-abuse

Tel: 0808 80 20 200 28

NSPCC

nspcc.org.uk

Sexual Abuse Link

Tel: 0808 800 5000 (24 hours, every day)

Refuge

refuge.org.uk

Tel: 0808 2000 247

Victim Support

victimsupport.org.uk

Tel: 0808168 9111

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

mind.org.uk

Tel: 0300 123 3393