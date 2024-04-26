Makeup genius transforms into Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Bowie & more

Paul McCarntey in 1963 with Tasha Caroline . Picture: Fiona Adams/Redferns, tasha_caroline_

By Jenny Mensah

Digital creator Tasha Caroline has taken over some of the biggest faces in showbiz.

A digital content creator has transformed herself into the likes of Paul McCartney using the power of cosmetics.

The talented makeup wiz, who goes by the name of Tasha Caroline, paid tribute to the famous Beatle by painting herself in his likeness.

See the clip, which sees her take on the iconic '60s-era McCartney from The Beatles' suited and booted days.

It's not the only time the makeup artist has paid homage to a member of the Fab Four either, previously using her skills to become the late John Lennon.

Watch her take on the icon below:

Not so hard to Imagine after all...

Tasha Caroline has even given David Bowie's iconic Labyrinth character, Jareth the Goblin King, a go with remarkable results.

Magic (Dance)!

These aren't the only famous faces you'll see on the self-taught makeup enthusiast's page either.

Expect to double take at her interpretations of Lady Gaga, Steven Tyler, Amy Winehouse, Freddie Mercury, Cher and more.

And she doesn't reserved her talents just for musicians, either, with everyone from Mel Gibson in Braveheart to Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man making an appearance.

Visit Tasha Caroline below to see some of her best work:

