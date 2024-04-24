Blur among nominees for The Ivors 2024: Full list
24 April 2024, 10:38
Damon Albarn and co's The Narcissist is among the songs to receive a nod for the prestigious awards. See the full list here.
The nominations for The Ivors 2024 have been unveiled, with Blur receiving a nod 29 years on from their first Ivor Novello nomination for Parklife.
The Britpop legends' The Narcissist single - which is taken from their 2023 album The Ballad of Darren - has been recognised in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category, alongside Black Friday (written by Laurie Blundell, Max Clilverd and Tom Odell), Black Swan (written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White), Spirit 2.0 (written by Yussef Dayes and Sampha) and Sunshine Baby (written by Amber Bain).
Blur - The Narcissist (Official Visualiser)
This year, 77 songwriters and composers have received Ivor Novello nominations altogether.
Leading the way are Sampha and Yussef Dayes, who are both up for two Ivors each across the songwriting categories, while composer Daniel Pemberton receives two nominations in the screen categories.
RAYE, CMAT, Yussef Dayes, Lankum and Sampha are in the running for Best Album with My 21st Century Blues, Crazymad, For Me, Black Classical Music, False Lankum and Lahai respectively.
Jungle, The Japanese House, Jazzy and Kenya Grace all receive their first Ivor Novello Award nominations, while Harry Styles, Kae Tempest, Tom Odell, Victoria Canal, Fred again.. & Brian Eno, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice also recognised.
The Ivors with Amazon Music will take place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 23rd May 2024.
The Ivors 2024 nominations:
BEST ALBUM:
- BLACK CLASSICAL MUSIC
written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey
performed by Yussef Dayes
music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Sentric Music
- CRAZYMAD, FOR ME:
written and performed by CMAT
music published in the UK by BMG
- FALSE LANKUM:
written by Daragh Lynch, Ian Lynch, Cormac MacDiarmada and Radie Peat
performed by Lankum
music published in the UK by Beggars Music
- LAHAI
written and performed by Sampha
music published in the UK by Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing
- MY 21ST CENTURY BLUES
written by RAYE and Mike Sabath
performed by RAYE
music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Sony Music Publishing
BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
- BACK ON 74
written by Lydia Kitto, J Lloyd and Tom McFarland
performed by Jungle
music published in the UK by Handsome Dad Publishing-Sony Music Publishing and Kobalt Music Publishing
- ENOUGH
written by Brian Eno, Fred Gibson, Buddy Ross and Winnie Raeder
performed by Fred again.. & Brian Eno
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, Promised Land Music-Sony Music Publishing, Heavy Duty-Kobalt Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music Ltd
- GERONIMO BLUES
written by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit, Raven Bush and Kae Tempest
performed by Speakers Corner Quartet feat. Kae Tempest
music published in the UK by Warp Publishing and Domino Publishing Company
- MAMA’S EYES
written by Todd Dulaney, Ines Dunn, Barney Lister and METTE
performed by METTE
music published in the UK by MNRK Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Promised Land Music-Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music Ltd
- WATER
written by Imani ‘Mocha’ Lewis, Corey Lindsay-Keay, Jackson Lomastro, Ari PenSmith, Rayo, Sammy Soso and Olmo Zucca
performed by Tyla
music published in the UK by Always Forward Thinking-Kobalt Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd, Concord Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing
BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY
- BLACK FRIDAY
written by Laurie Blundell, Max Clilverd and Tom Odell
performed by Tom Odell
music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing-UROK Music Publishing
- BLACK SWAN
written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White
performed by Victoria Canal
music published in the UK by Second Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Universal Music Publishing
- SPIRIT 2.0
written by Yussef Dayes and Sampha
performed by Sampha
music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing
- SUNSHINE BABY
written by Amber Bain
performed by The Japanese House
music published in the UK by Dirty Hit Songs-Kobalt Music Publishing
- THE NARCISSIST
written by Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree
performed by Blur
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and BMG
PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
- AS IT WAS
written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles
performed by Harry Styles
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing
- BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2
written by Ice Spice, Mura Masa and PinkPantheress
performed by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, BMG and Sony Music Publishing
- GIVING ME
written by Conor Bissett, Robert Griffiths and Jazzy
performed by Jazzy
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
- SPRINTER
written by Central Cee, Dave, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie
performed by Dave & Central Cee
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing
- STRANGERS
written and performed by Kenya Grace
music published by Warner Chappell Music Ltd
RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC
- Blair Davie
- Chrissi
- Elmiene
- Master Peace
- Nino SLG
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
- POOR THINGS
composed by Jerskin Fendrix
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
- SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
composed by Daniel Pemberton
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
- TYPIST ARTIST PIRATE KING
composed by Carly Paradis
BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III
composed by Walter Mair
- STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR
composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
- TIN HEARTS
composed by Matthew Chastney
music published in the UK by Sentric Music
BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK
- BOAT STORY
composed by Dominik Scherrer
music published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing and Sony Music Publishing
- SLOW HORSES SEASON 3
composed by Daniel Pemberton and Toydrum
music published in the UK by Apple-Sony Music Publishing
- THE CROWN THE FINAL SEASON
composed by Martin Phipps
music published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing and Sony Music Publishing
- THE FOLLOWING EVENTS ARE BASED ON A PACK OF LIES
composed by Arthur Sharpe
music published in the UK by BDi Music obo Sister Pictures and Rights Worldwide
- THREE LITTLE BIRDS
composed by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell
Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, said, “The 2024 Ivor Novello Award nominees represent a remarkable breadth of talent, showcasing the wide-ranging creativity and innovation that defines British and Irish songwriting and screen composing. From established voices to rising stars, this year’s list reflects an ever-evolving musical landscape and celebrates the writing craft that soundtracks our lives.”
Roberto Neri, Chief Executive of The Ivors Academy, said, “On behalf The Ivors Academy and our community of songwriters and composers, I’m delighted to congratulate all our nominees and thank our members who judge the awards. It is this recognition by your peers that makes an Ivor Novello Award so meaningful, and I look forward to celebrating the highest achievements at an inspiring awards ceremony in May.”