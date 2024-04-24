Blur among nominees for The Ivors 2024: Full list

Blur are among the acts to receive a nod for the prestigious awards. Picture: Bastienne Lewis/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Damon Albarn and co's The Narcissist is among the songs to receive a nod for the prestigious awards. See the full list here.

The nominations for The Ivors 2024 have been unveiled, with Blur receiving a nod 29 years on from their first Ivor Novello nomination for Parklife.

The Britpop legends' The Narcissist single - which is taken from their 2023 album The Ballad of Darren - has been recognised in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category, alongside Black Friday (written by Laurie Blundell, Max Clilverd and Tom Odell), Black Swan (written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White), Spirit 2.0 (written by Yussef Dayes and Sampha) and Sunshine Baby (written by Amber Bain).

This year, 77 songwriters and composers have received Ivor Novello nominations altogether.

Leading the way are Sampha and Yussef Dayes, who are both up for two Ivors each across the songwriting categories, while composer Daniel Pemberton receives two nominations in the screen categories.

RAYE, CMAT, Yussef Dayes, Lankum and Sampha are in the running for Best Album with My 21st Century Blues, Crazymad, For Me, Black Classical Music, False Lankum and Lahai respectively.

Jungle, The Japanese House, Jazzy and Kenya Grace all receive their first Ivor Novello Award nominations, while Harry Styles, Kae Tempest, Tom Odell, Victoria Canal, Fred again.. & Brian Eno, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice also recognised.

The Ivors with Amazon Music will take place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 23rd May 2024.

The Ivors 2024 nominations:

BEST ALBUM:

BLACK CLASSICAL MUSIC

written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey

performed by Yussef Dayes

music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Sentric Music

CRAZYMAD, FOR ME:

written and performed by CMAT

music published in the UK by BMG

FALSE LANKUM:

written by Daragh Lynch, Ian Lynch, Cormac MacDiarmada and Radie Peat

performed by Lankum

music published in the UK by Beggars Music

LAHAI

written and performed by Sampha

music published in the UK by Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing

MY 21ST CENTURY BLUES

written by RAYE and Mike Sabath

performed by RAYE

music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Sony Music Publishing

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

BACK ON 74

written by Lydia Kitto, J Lloyd and Tom McFarland

performed by Jungle

music published in the UK by Handsome Dad Publishing-Sony Music Publishing and Kobalt Music Publishing

ENOUGH

written by Brian Eno, Fred Gibson, Buddy Ross and Winnie Raeder

performed by Fred again.. & Brian Eno

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, Promised Land Music-Sony Music Publishing, Heavy Duty-Kobalt Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music Ltd

GERONIMO BLUES

written by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit, Raven Bush and Kae Tempest

performed by Speakers Corner Quartet feat. Kae Tempest

music published in the UK by Warp Publishing and Domino Publishing Company

MAMA’S EYES

written by Todd Dulaney, Ines Dunn, Barney Lister and METTE

performed by METTE

music published in the UK by MNRK Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Promised Land Music-Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music Ltd

WATER

written by Imani ‘Mocha’ Lewis, Corey Lindsay-Keay, Jackson Lomastro, Ari PenSmith, Rayo, Sammy Soso and Olmo Zucca

performed by Tyla

music published in the UK by Always Forward Thinking-Kobalt Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd, Concord Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

BLACK FRIDAY

written by Laurie Blundell, Max Clilverd and Tom Odell

performed by Tom Odell

music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing-UROK Music Publishing

BLACK SWAN

written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White

performed by Victoria Canal

music published in the UK by Second Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Universal Music Publishing

SPIRIT 2.0

written by Yussef Dayes and Sampha

performed by Sampha

music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing

SUNSHINE BABY

written by Amber Bain

performed by The Japanese House

music published in the UK by Dirty Hit Songs-Kobalt Music Publishing

THE NARCISSIST

written by Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree

performed by Blur

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and BMG

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

AS IT WAS

written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles

performed by Harry Styles

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing

BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2

written by Ice Spice, Mura Masa and PinkPantheress

performed by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, BMG and Sony Music Publishing

GIVING ME

written by Conor Bissett, Robert Griffiths and Jazzy

performed by Jazzy

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

SPRINTER

written by Central Cee, Dave, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie

performed by Dave & Central Cee

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing

STRANGERS

written and performed by Kenya Grace

music published by Warner Chappell Music Ltd

RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Blair Davie

Chrissi

Elmiene

Master Peace

Nino SLG

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

POOR THINGS

composed by Jerskin Fendrix

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

composed by Daniel Pemberton

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

TYPIST ARTIST PIRATE KING

composed by Carly Paradis

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III

composed by Walter Mair

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR

composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

TIN HEARTS

composed by Matthew Chastney

music published in the UK by Sentric Music

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

BOAT STORY

composed by Dominik Scherrer

music published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing and Sony Music Publishing

SLOW HORSES SEASON 3

composed by Daniel Pemberton and Toydrum

music published in the UK by Apple-Sony Music Publishing

THE CROWN THE FINAL SEASON

composed by Martin Phipps

music published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing and Sony Music Publishing

THE FOLLOWING EVENTS ARE BASED ON A PACK OF LIES

composed by Arthur Sharpe

music published in the UK by BDi Music obo Sister Pictures and Rights Worldwide

THREE LITTLE BIRDS

composed by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, said, “The 2024 Ivor Novello Award nominees represent a remarkable breadth of talent, showcasing the wide-ranging creativity and innovation that defines British and Irish songwriting and screen composing. From established voices to rising stars, this year’s list reflects an ever-evolving musical landscape and celebrates the writing craft that soundtracks our lives.”

Roberto Neri, Chief Executive of The Ivors Academy, said, “On behalf The Ivors Academy and our community of songwriters and composers, I’m delighted to congratulate all our nominees and thank our members who judge the awards. It is this recognition by your peers that makes an Ivor Novello Award so meaningful, and I look forward to celebrating the highest achievements at an inspiring awards ceremony in May.”