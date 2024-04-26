John Lydon on losing his wife: "The loneliness kills me"

John Lydon and Nora Forster in April 2017. Picture: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP/Alamy

The former Sex Pistok also claims "You think you can drown yourself in alcohol, but you can’t".

By Radio X

John Lydon says he feels "terrifically lonely" following the death of his wife Nora.

The 68-year-old punk legend - known as Johnny Rotten during his heyday with the Sex Pistols - nursed his wife Nora Forster through the last years of her life as she battled Alzheimer's disease prior to her death in April 2023 and he's now confessed it's not the same at home in Malibu, California, without her.

He told The Sunday Times: "I bounce about in the day but the loneliness of Nora not being here kills me."

John went on to reveal his life has totally changed and he can't even bring himself to cook proper meals for himself now he's living alone.

He added: "I used to love cooking for Nora, and now I go for the stupid fatty things. It just seems pointless and selfish to sit here and eat a designer meal that I’ve concocted and can’t share with her."

Two months before Forster's death. Lydon's band Public Image Ltd entered the competition to represent Ireland at Eurovision last year with a song dedicated to Nora, called Hawaii. Their attempt wasn't successful.

Public Image Ltd (PiL) - Hawaii (official promo video)

John went on to admit he feels worst during the evenings and drowning his sorrows with booze has not helped. He went on: "At night it’s terrifically lonely. That’s when all the memories keep flooding back and they won’t leave you alone.

"You think you can drown yourself in alcohol, but you can’t. Your body becomes immobile but your brain doesn’t switch off, so booze doesn’t help."

2023 was a tough year for Lydon - as well as losing Nora, the musician's long-standing personal manager, producer and friend John "Rambo" Stevens died on 11th December, aged 66.