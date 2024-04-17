The Cult announce 40th anniversary UK tour dates

The Cult will set out on 40th anniversary dates. Picture: Press

By Radio X

The She Sells Sanctuary legends will embark on The 8424 Tour in celebration of their 40th anniversary.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Cult have announced their The 8424 Tour.

The post punk legends will embark on UK and European dates this October in November to mark 40 years together as a band.

Fans can expect to hear a career-spanning set from the band, including songs from all 11 studio albums, on the dates, which kick off in Leicester on 21st October and culminate in a special show at London's Royal Albert Hall on 4th November.

Guitarist Billy Duffy said in a press release: “Following up from the great energy of Death Cult 8323 shows, I’m looking forward to bringing that sense of celebration of the band’s music, and the communion with our fans, to Cult 8424. CFFC. Let the ceremony commence!”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 19th April 19 at 10am BST via https://myticket.co.uk/artists/the-cult.

The Cult's 8424 40th anniversary dates. Picture: Press

The Cult's 8424 Tour dates: