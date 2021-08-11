Gorillaz joined by The Cure’s Robert Smith and more at free NHS London gig

Gorillaz's were joined by the likes of The Cure's Robert Smith at The O2. Picture: 1. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images 2. Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Gorillaz played a special show at The O2, London for NHS workers, where they were joined on stage by a host of artists and debuted three new songs.

Gorillaz played a triumphant show at London's O2 Arena last night (Tuesday 10 August).

The band, co-created by Blur frontman Damon Albarn, put on a free gig for NHS workers and their guests at the venue, where they played a selection of their biggest hits and invited some of their co-collaborators up onto the stage.

One such collaborator was The Cure's Robert Smith, who treated the crowd to a rendition of Strange Timez, the lead track from their seventh studio album.

Watch their performance of the track, which was taken by a fan, below:

The animated outfit were also joined on stage by former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Cook, rappers Slowthai and Little Simz and Shaun Ryder of the Happy Mondays.

Half-way through their 32-song set, Gorillaz debuted three new collabs in a row: Meanwhile with Jelani Blackman, Jimmy Jimmy with AJ Tracey and De Ja Vu with Alicai Harley.

The free gig was the first played by the band in front of a live audience since October 2018.

Gig-goers were required to show a negative COVID-19 test to attend the gig, which also marked The O2's first full capacity live event since March.

Gorillaz will return to The O2 tonight (Wednesday 11 August) for a sold-out show at the venue.

Get the setlist for Gorillaz's free NHS gig on Tuesday 10 August 2021:

1. M1 A1

2. Strange Timez (with Robert Smith)

3. Last Living Souls

4 Tranz

5. Aries (with Peter Hook)

6. Tomorrow Comes Today

7. Saturnz Barz (with Popcaan)

8. Rhinestone Eyes

9. Every Planet We Reach Is Dead

10. Kids With Guns

11. Fire Flies

12. The Lost Chord (with Leee John)

13. Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara)

14. On Melancholy Hill

15. El Mañana

16. Andromeda

17. Opium (with EARTHGANG)

18. Meanwhile (with Jelani Blackman) (World premiere)

19. Jimmy Jimmy (with AJ Tracey) (World premiere)

20. De Ja Vu (with Alicai Harley) (World premiere)

21. Garage Palace (with Little Simz)

22. DARE (with Shaun Ryder) (and Rowetta)

23. 19-2000

24. Dirty Harry

25. Momentary Bliss (with slowthai) (and Slaves)

26. Plastic Beach

Encore:

27. Hong Kong

28. Stylo (with EARTHGANG)

29. Feel Good Inc. (with Pos)

30. Clint Eastwood (with Little Simz) (and Sweetie Irie, with "Ed… more )

31. Don't Get Lost in Heaven

32. Demon Days