Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith to headline Boardmasters 2021

Foals are among the headliners for Boardmasters 2021. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The surf, sea and music festival - which takes place on the Cornish coast - has announced its headliners for this year. Find out who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Boardmasters have confirmed their headliners for 2021.

The festival, which takes place on the Cornish coast will play host to Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith at the top of the bill.

Yannis Philippakis and co will headline the Friday night of the event, the animated band will top the bill on the Saturday night and the singer-songwriter and BRIT Award winner will bring the festival to a close on the Sunday evening.

Returning this year on 11-15 August, the event has also announced 100 acts for the weekend, which will also feature sets from the likes of Sam Fender, Lianne La Havas, Loyle Carner, The Kooks, Jamie XX, Blossoms, Beabadoobee, and more.

5 Day Camping tickets have sold out, with limited day tickets going on sale alongside the announcement. Visit www.boardmasters.com for more information.

Tixel will operate as the official peer-to-peer resale site for this year’s Boardmasters festival tickets. Boardmasters festival organisers have reminded fans not to buy tickets from unofficial sources, including friends and people they meet via social media as these tickets will not be valid and they won’t be able to get into the festival.

Boardmasters Festival Organiser and Co-Founder, Andrew Topham said, “We are delighted to be able to announce the first wave of artists for this year’s Boardmasters, including three world-class headliners, Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith. On behalf of the entire Boardmasters team, we’d like to say a huge thank you to all our fans, artists, suppliers, the local community in Cornwall, and everyone who is involved in making this festival happen. Thank you for sticking with us over these past two years, your continued support has been truly overwhelming and quite simply, we couldn’t do it without you. Roll on August, we can’t wait to see you all this summer.”

