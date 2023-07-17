Damon Albarn says "the road is clear" for Oasis to reunite

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur legend has talked about the possibility of his former Britpop rivals burying the hatchet.

Damon Albarn is sure Oasis are on the verge of a reunion and thinks they'll accompany it with new music.

The Blur frontman has previously joked he's "put money" on his former Britpop rivals getting back together and now he's insisted the "road is clear" for warring siblings Liam and Noel Gallagher to put their differences aside.

"Well, of course they were gonna [reunite]," he told Consequence when quizzed on the subject.

"The road is clear for them to do that now. I think that’s great. You know what I mean? Obviously I expect an excellent new record to accompany it."

Albarn's comments come after he told The Sun: "I can guarantee they’re going to reform. In fact, I’ve put money on it.

“They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile.”

While Oasis fans have been waiting to see the band back on stage since Noel left the band in 2009, Blur have been delighting fans with another set of reunion dates and a new album, The Ballad of Darren which is set for release this Friday 21st of July.

This month saw the Song 2 rockers play two incredible dates at Wembley Stadium, which saw them joined by Phil Daniels and supported by the likes of Self Esteem, Sleafoad Mods and Paul Weller.

Sharing their roundup of the event, the four-piece thanked their fans and called it: "The weekend of a lifetime".

But they haven't let the fun stop there. Albarn, along with Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree, are set to celebrate the release of their new album with a special London gig and livestream event.

Blur presents The Ballad of Darren will see them play the new album in full at London's Eventim Apollo on 25th July and will be livestreamed at 9pm BST.

In order to gain access to the ticket sale on 18th July, fans must pre-order the new album, which is released on 21st July.

Customers who have already pre-ordered the album will be automatically included and will receive a code via email.

In the 24 hours after the livestream on 25th July, the show will be rebroadcast for different time zones. It will then be available to watch on demand from 26th July at 1pm BST to 26th July at 1pm BST.

Livestream tickets are on sale now.

