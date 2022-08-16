Gorillaz at All Points East 2022: Line-up, stage times, tickets and more

Gorillaz are set for a headline set at All Points East 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Damon Albarn and co are bringing their animated antics to All Points East this August. Find out who joins them on the bill at the Victoria Park festival, get the stage times and find out if you can still buy a ticket.

Luno presents All Points East will play host to Gorillaz this month.

The animated outfit will play the Victoria Park festival on Friday 19th August in a UK festival exclusive, joined by a throng of special guests.

Find out everything you need to know about Gorillaz headline set, including who joins them on the line-up, what the stage times are and if you can still get your hands on a coveted ticket.

When are Gorillaz playing All Points East 2022?

Gorillaz will play a headline set at the London festival on Friday 19th August 2022.

What are the stage times for Gorillaz at All Points East?

All Points East Friday 19th August stage times:

East Stage:

Gorillaz - 8.55pm.

Turnstile - 6.45pm

Pusha T - 5.30pm

Femi Kuti - 4.25pm

Obongjayar - 3.20pm

Ibibio Sound Machine - 2.15pm

West Stage:

Idles - 7.45pm

Yves Tumor - 6.00pm

Self Esteem - 4.50pm

Newdad - 3.50pm

Kills Birds - 2.50pm



North Stage:

Kenny Beats - 7.10pm

Knucks - 6.15pm

Ibeyi - 5.15pm

Remi Wolf - 4.15pm

Paris Texas - 3.10pm

Jeshi - 2.10pm

BBC 6music Stage:

DJ Paulette - 7.55pm

DJ Storm - 6.55pm

Nia Archives - 5.55pm

IG Culture - 4.55pm

Shy One - 3.55pm

Gilles Peterson - 2.00pm

*Times are subject to change.

For more stage times, download the official All Points East app.

There are some tickets left for Gorillaz at All Points East 2022. Picture: Press

Can you still buy Gorillaz All Points East tickets?

A limited amount of tickets for Gorillaz at allpointseastfestival.com.

Who's on the Gorillaz All Points East line-up?

Gorillaz

Idles

Turnstile

Pusha T

Yves Tumor

Self Esteem

Knucks

Femi Kuti

Ibeyi

Obongjayar

Ibibio Sound Machine

Newdad, Paris Texas

Remi Wolf

Gabriels

Nia Archives

Willow Kayne

Kills Birds

We're so happy to add some extremely exciting new names to Gorillaz, Friday 19 August, including Turnstile, Knucks, Ibeyi, and many more! 🌀🌀🌀



Tickets on sale now, with Payment Plans and Team Tickets available ❯ https://t.co/97WDrEWYYd pic.twitter.com/ygmHMiHOFe — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) April 5, 2022

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says: “We're so excited to head back to Victoria Park this August and open up our 2022 event with Gorillaz. Today we have added some fantastic new artists to Gorillaz’ only UK festival show this year. Turnstiles, Knucks and Ibibio Sound Machine join an already great bill for what we know will be an amazing show this summer.”

