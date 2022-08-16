Gorillaz at All Points East 2022: Line-up, stage times, tickets and more

Gorillaz
Gorillaz are set for a headline set at All Points East 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Damon Albarn and co are bringing their animated antics to All Points East this August. Find out who joins them on the bill at the Victoria Park festival, get the stage times and find out if you can still buy a ticket.

Luno presents All Points East will play host to Gorillaz this month.

The animated outfit will play the Victoria Park festival on Friday 19th August in a UK festival exclusive, joined by a throng of special guests.

Find out everything you need to know about Gorillaz headline set, including who joins them on the line-up, what the stage times are and if you can still get your hands on a coveted ticket.

When are Gorillaz playing All Points East 2022?

Gorillaz will play a headline set at the London festival on Friday 19th August 2022.

What are the stage times for Gorillaz at All Points East?

All Points East Friday 19th August stage times:

East Stage:

  • Gorillaz - 8.55pm.
  • Turnstile - 6.45pm
  • Pusha T - 5.30pm
  • Femi Kuti - 4.25pm
  • Obongjayar - 3.20pm
  • Ibibio Sound Machine - 2.15pm

West Stage:

  • Idles - 7.45pm
  • Yves Tumor - 6.00pm
  • Self Esteem - 4.50pm
  • Newdad - 3.50pm
  • Kills Birds - 2.50pm
  • North Stage:
  • Kenny Beats - 7.10pm
  • Knucks - 6.15pm
  • Ibeyi - 5.15pm
  • Remi Wolf - 4.15pm
  • Paris Texas - 3.10pm
  • Jeshi - 2.10pm

BBC 6music Stage:

  • DJ Paulette - 7.55pm
  • DJ Storm - 6.55pm
  • Nia Archives - 5.55pm
  • IG Culture - 4.55pm
  • Shy One - 3.55pm
  • Gilles Peterson - 2.00pm

*Times are subject to change.

Gorillaz announce Song Machiine Live From Kong
There are some tickets left for Gorillaz at All Points East 2022. Picture: Press

Can you still buy Gorillaz All Points East tickets?

A limited amount of tickets for Gorillaz at allpointseastfestival.com.

Who's on the Gorillaz All Points East line-up?

  • Gorillaz
  • Idles
  • Turnstile
  • Pusha T
  • Yves Tumor
  • Self Esteem
  • Knucks
  • Femi Kuti
  • Ibeyi
  • Obongjayar
  • Ibibio Sound Machine
  • Newdad, Paris Texas
  • Remi Wolf
  • Gabriels
  • Nia Archives
  • Willow Kayne
  • Kills Birds

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says: “We're so excited to head back to Victoria Park this August and open up our 2022 event with Gorillaz. Today we have added some fantastic new artists to Gorillaz’ only UK festival show this year. Turnstiles, Knucks and Ibibio Sound Machine join an already great bill for what we know will be an amazing show this summer.”

