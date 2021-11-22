Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala and more for All Points East 2022

Gorillaz are among the headline acts confirmed for All Points East 2022. Picture: Press

The East London festival, which takes place in Victoria Park, has announced its stellar headliners for next year. Find out when it takes place and how to buy tickets.

All Points East has announced its headliners across two weekends for 2022.

The East London festival, which returns from Friday 19th - Sunday 28th August next year, has shared one of the biggest festival announcements to-date with Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds all set to top the bill.

Find out everything we know about All Points East so far, including its date, line-up and how to buy tickets.

When does All Points East 2022 take place?

All Points East 2022 takes place from Friday 19th - Sunday 28th August 2022.

Who will headline All Points East 2022?

The East London festival will see Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds all headline.

Who's on the All Points East 2021 line-up?

Also on the line-up are: Self Esteem, Aldous Harding, Anna Calvi, Greentea Peng, Sleaford Mods, Cici, Koffee, Pusha T, Yves Tumor, Rae Morris, Bess Atwell, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, Channel Tres, Floating Points, Freddie Gibbs, Tora-i, Joan As Police Woman, HAAi, Fred Again…, Tinariwen, Low, Jehnny Beth, Femi Kuti, Daniel Avery, Sherelle and many more.

Are All Points East 2022 tickets on sale?

Tickets are on general sale Thursday 25 November from 10am.

If you purchased Early Bird tickets, fans can now redeem them for the show of your choice. American Express cardmembers can book their presale tickets now.