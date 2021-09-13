Watch Foo Fighters play Everlong and Learn To Fly at 2021 MTV VMAs as they receive Global Icon Award

Foo Fighters performing onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

By Radio X

Rock's most universally loved band were introduced by Billie Eilish who said the Foos "helped the world fall in love with rock and roll".

Foo Fighters stormed through a medley of their greatest tracks at the 2021 MTV VMAs last night, as they became the recipients of the award ceremony's inaugural Global Icon Award.

Dave Grohl and co. were also nominated for three VMAs including Best Rock, Group of the Year, and Best Cinematography, but came home with an award that recognises them as one of the biggest bands of the past quarter of a century.

To celebrate, Foo's played a medley including Learn To Fly from 1999's There Is Nothing Left To Lose, Shame Shame from recent album Medicine At Midnight, and finishing off with an epic performance of set favourite Everlong from 1995's The Colour and the Shape.

Watch the full performance below:

The rock icons also paid tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, as Taylor Hawkins’ kick drum was inscribed with the words “Charlie R.I.P.”

In his acceptance speech, Foos' frontman Dave Grohl said: "Thank you very much ladies and gentlemen for having us here tonight. It’s quite an award to receive."

"We’ve been a band for 26 years, so it feels pretty good. But we’d like to thank all of the people at MTV, past and present,” he went on to say before listing some names and joking: “We’ll see you in 26 years”.

We are thankful for these ICONS 🤘 Congrats @foofighters on taking home the Global Icon Award at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/kgQzRGKAFJ — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021

When accepting the award, rock music's most universally loved band were introduced by Billie Eilish who said the Foos "helped the world fall in love with rock and roll".

She went on to say in her full introduction before handing over the award: "They put their heart into every single song, and leave it all on the stage every time. They’ve carried the torch of rock and roll for 26 years."

"They have 12 Grammys, seven Platinum albums, two VMAs, and this year they’ll be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They are heroes, they are legends, and now they’re officially Global Icons.”

VMA organisers revealed the new award last month, saying that the honour "celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond”.

“The VMAs will honour the global icon who has left an indelible mark on the musical landscape and continues to influence, inspire, and evolve,” the announcement later added.

We can't think of anyone better for the award to go to than the Foos.

Their Global Icon Award win follows on from news last month that Foo Fighters have announced a run of UK stadium shows for 2022 in London, Manchester, and Birmingham with support slots from St. Vincent, Shame, and Courtney Barnett.

See Foo Fighters' 2022 UK dates: