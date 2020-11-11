Foo Fighters go darker than ever in Shame Shame video

Watch Dave Grohl relive his teenage nightmare in the official video for the band's Medicine at Midnight single.

Foo Fighters have unveiled the official video for Shame Shame, which Dave Grohl has called some of their darkest visuals to date.

The visuals for the track - which is the lead single from the band's forthcoming Medicine at Midnight - see the Foos' frontman get into character alongside a female co-star for dark and atmospheric promo, which was inspired by a dream he had as a teen.

"The video for this song was inspired by a dream I had when I was 14 years old," Grohl explained to Radio X's George Godfrey. So a dream I had when I was 14 or 15 I was standing at this hill and there was a coffin on fire at the top of this hill next to this dead tree, so I go running up to the coffin and I'm trying to open it to save whoever is in it and I'm like burning my hands and whatever.

"But I had lived through this dream my entire life and finally when I wrote the song, I thought 'Oh my god I think I've finally wrote a song about this dream that I had when I was 14."

He added: "This is the best way to introduce people to the next 25 years of our band."

Watch the official video for Shame Shame above.

Dave Grohl in Foo Fighters' Shame Shame video. Picture: YouTube/Foo Fighters

Grohl has also described the record - which follows the band's 2017 Concrete And Gold album - as something you can "dance" to.

However, he won't be busting out any moves himself as: "That would be career suicide."

"It's weird enough that we've actually made an album we can dance to," he quipped. "I don't think you need to see me doing it."

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight here:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young