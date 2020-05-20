QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Foo Fighters' Everlong?

Dave Grohl in Foo Fighters' Everlong video. Picture: YouTube/Foo Fighters

Test yourself on one of the Foo Fighters' biggest and most-loved anthems.

This week sees Foo Fighters' seminal album The Colour and the Shape turn 23 years old, being released in 20 May 1997.

The record included singles such as Monkey Wrench, My Hero, Walking After You and Everlong - which have all stood the test of time.

Everlong, which was striking not just due to its video, has gone on to become a huge anthem for Dave Grohl and co, but how much do you think you know of the single?

Test yourself in our quiz:

