Watch Dave Grohl's daughter Violet perform with Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza

Dave Grohl was joined on stage by his daughter Violet at Lollapalooza 2021. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The eldest daughter of the Foo Fighters frontman joined the band on stage a cover of X's Nausea.

Dave Grohl was joined on stage by his daughter at Lollapalooza 2021 this weekend (1 August).

The Foo Fighters were nearing the end of a 19-track-set at the festival, which took place in Chicago, Illinois, when Violet joined them on stage.

The father and daughter duo then performed their cover of X's Nausea - the first song they recorded and released together as a celebration of their love of punk music and their family history.

Violet, who now has a mop of curly bleached blonde hair, was accompanied by her rock star dad and the band as she sang to the impressive crowd.

Watch them in action here:

Dave Grohl & his oldest daughter Violet on stage & singing a song they did together in front of everyone at Lollapalooza✨ pic.twitter.com/NtvW6Ktl1G — 👻🎃 (CLOSED) (@Reader416) August 2, 2021

READ MORE - Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl: Daughter Violet is the best vocalist in the family

It's not the first time Violet has played to a huge festival crowd, either.

The 15-year-old sang My Hero with her father and the Foos at Leeds Festival 2019 and joined Foo Fighters’ backing singers at Sziget Festival for a rendition of the band's Dirty Water track, which comes from their 2017 Concrete and Gold album.

She also lent her voice to a Nirvana Mini reunion.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl wants to appear on daughter Violet's first album

The pair previously performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Grohl's former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic on the bass, while Slayer's Dave Lombardo played the drums.

Violet is becoming somewhat of a pro and also laid down her vocals for Foos' Medicine at Midnight record.

Speaking of how his eldest came to appear on their 10th studio album, Grohl recalled: "One day, [producer] Greg Kurstin said: ‘Hey Violet, would you like to do a back-up vocal?’ And she got behind the microphone, she did a few takes and on the chorus of Making A Fire, that’s Violet’s high vocal in there.

“It seemed very natural [but] it didn’t seem official until my accountant called a few months ago and asked where she should deposit Violet’s cheque.

"And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘Well, she sang on the album so she has to be paid for playing on the record.’ And I said, ‘You can take that money and give it to me, and I’ll put it in an account for Violet that she can open when she’s 18 years old!'"

See Foo Fighters' Lollapalooza setlist below: