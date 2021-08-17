Foo Fighters announce UK dates for 2022

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co will play dates on this side of the pond next summer, which include two gigs at London Stadium.

Foo Fighters are returning to the UK to play live dates in June and July next year.

The Learn to Fly rockers will play gigs on this side of the pond, which include a date at Manchester's Emirates Stadium on 22 June and two shows at London Stadium on 30 June and 2 July.

"We can’t f**king wait to get back to the UK” Dave Grohl said. “It’s been far too long. Get ready to make up for lost time with some long ass nights of rock & roll.”

Dave Grohl and co will showcase hits from across their career, alongside their Medicine at Midnight album, which was released earlier this year.

Support for the dates will come from St Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Shame, Hot Milk and Loose Articles.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 20 August from 9am BST via www.foofighters.com/tour-dates.

See Foo Fighters 2022 UK dates:

Saturday 25 June 2022 - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford (with St Vincent and Loose Articles)

Monday 27 June 2022 - Birmingham Villa Park (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

Thursday 30 June 2022 - London Stadium (with St Vincent and Shame)

Saturday 2 Jul 2022 - London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

