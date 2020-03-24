Foo Fighters give old videos an upgrade and urge fans to “keep washing those hands”

Dave Grohl and co have shared a new HD versions of their classic videos amid the coronavirus outbreak as people self-isolate and stay indoors.

Foo Fighters have given their official videos a HD facelift amid the coronavirus outbreak as many stay at home to self-isolate.

The Learn To Fly rockers took to social media this week to share the news that some of their most iconic videos have been given a sharp new look.

Sharing their All My Life video, Dave Grohl and co said: "While we're all watching YouTube vids right now, we're making some of ours a little clearer for you. Keep washing those hands."

QUIZ: Fill in the missing word from the Foo Fighters song

READ MORE: Foo Fighters say new album recordings were haunted by ghosts & paranormal activity

The band are the latest in a long line of artists to encourage their fans to wash their hands, with Liam Gallagher sharing a series of videos which saw some of the biggest Oasis tracks given a coronavirus-themed update.

The first video saw Gallagher upgrade the 1995 hit Wonderwall, which he changed to "WONDERWASH", while another clip saw him give his 1994 Supersonic banger the puntastic title of "SOAPERSONIC".

See the Manchester legend in action here:

Last week, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers also went viral for washing his hands while singing Mr. Brightside.

The Las Vegas rocker was urging his fans to keep washing their hands to the chart-topping Hot Fuss track, so he finally decided to practice what he preached, and shared a video to go with it.

See his video here:

Added to that, the likes of Coldplay's Chris Martin and John Legend have played live gigs on Instagram, U2 legend Bono has shared a song which he was inspired to write due to the pandemic, and Gal Gadot enlisted her celebrity friends to help her sing John Lennon's Imagine.

However, by far the most amusing video was an Imagine cover parody video shared by Joe Lycett and his comedy pals.

Watch it below:

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?