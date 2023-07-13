Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert nominated for Emmy Award

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert has been nominated for an Emmy. Picture: 1. Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty 2. Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

The coverage of the Learn To Fly rockers' tribute concert for their late drummer is being recognised by the Television Academy.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert has been nominated for a 2023 Emmy Award.

Foo Fighters' beloved drummer tragically passed away on 25th March 2022, aged 50, and his bandmates and family held two concerts to commemorate the musician in London and L.A. on the 3rd and 25th September in the same year.

Their show at Wembley Stadium, which was aired on Paramount+, has now been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special category, with music mixers, music engineers and audio engineers all recognised for the prestigious award.

Also in the category are the team behind Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium and The 65th GRAMMY Awards.

Foo Fighters - Times Like These at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The London leg of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert saw iconic names gather from across the world of music to celebrate the drummer, including Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Nile Rodgers and Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen.

The show opened with a huge response from the Wembley crowd for the remaining members of Foo Fighters, with frontman Dave Grohl acknowledging his bandmate, saying: "Taylor loved to jam and record with anybody and everybody. He loved to play music every - and there aren’t too many people that he’s never jammed with.

“So this collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and we’re all connected here today by that one guy.”

He went on: "For those of you who knew Taylor personally you will know that no-one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could.

"And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

The six hour gig kicked off with Liam Gallagher performing Oasis classics Rock 'n' Roll Star and Live Forever and saw Dave Grohl's daughter perform a moving cover of Jeff Buckley's Last Goodbye.

The show ended with a set from Foo Fighters, which saw the band accompanied by Travis Barker of Blink-182, Chrissie Hynde of Pretenders and 12-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell.

The evening was capped with an appearance by Paul McCartney for a pair of Beatles classics and Taylor's son Oliver Shane Hawkins, who accompanied the band on the drums as they performed My Hero.

Grohl said: "Let me tell you I don't think I've ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person, but beyond that, he's a member of our family."

Foo Fighters - Everlong at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

