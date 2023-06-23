Foo Fighters confirmed as The Churnups as they play Glastonbury secret set

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs as part of the mystery band "The Churnups" on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co took to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage this Friday (23rd June) to play a powerful and emotional set.

Foo Fighters played a surprise set at Glastonbury Festival 2023. "You guys f**king knew it was us, right?" said Dave Grohl. "It's nice to see your faces again."

The Learn To Fly rockers were finally confirmed as mystery band The Churnups going on to play the Pyramid Stage from 6.15pm on Friday (23rd June), just ahead of Royal Blood's set.

Dave Grohl and Josh Freese performing on the Pyramid Stage with Foo Fighters, 23rd June 2023. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Grohl and co kicked off their performance with a storming version of All My Life, taken from the Foos' 2002 album One By One.

New drummer Josh Freese acquitted himself admirably, replacing the late Taylor Hawkins on drums, which featured a special "CHURN UPS" logo on the front. Grohl called Freese "the person who helped us be here today."

Dave Grohl cools down on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, 23rd June 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

"We've only got an hour... so we can't stop," said a breathless Grohl as the band - which also featured Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Nate Mendel - tore through the set. "We gotta keep going!"

Grohl introduced his daughter Violet as "my favourite singer in the world" to duet on the new song Show Me How, which he said was about his mother Violet.

So.. The Churnups turned out to be Foo Fighters - but you already knew that, right? Glastonbury 2023's Pyramid Stage, 23rd June. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Foos ended the set by dedicating the song Everlong to Taylor Hawkins, with Grohl encouragin the crowd to "Sing it for T."

The frontman also confirmed that Foo Fighters were returning to the UK "next summer" for more live shows.

The Churnups aka Foo Fighters Glastonbury 2023 setlist

All My Life

No Son Of Mine (with Enter Sandman and Paranoid riffs)

Learn To Fly

Rescued

The Pretender

My Hero

Show Me How (with Violet Grohl)

Best Of You

Crowds watch the performances on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The band previously teased they'd be making an appearance at the festival when frontman Dave Grohl left a cryptic clue in a letter to fans, which included words "churning-up".

Grohl was spotted backstage at the Pyramid Stage earlier in the day, checking out Maisie Peters' set.

Look who is currently back stage setting up.. pic.twitter.com/bKBYW79inI — Richard (@richwoodywood) June 23, 2023

Following Royal Blood's set Arctic Monkeys will take to the Pyramid Stage tonight to headline the festival for the third time.

