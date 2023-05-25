Watch Dave Grohl's heartbreaking speech at Foo Fighters' first show without Taylor Hawkins: "This is something I never thought I'd have to do"

On Air Now
25 May 2023, 16:30
Dave Grohl paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins by playing Cold Day In The Sun, which was penned by the late drummer, for the first time since 2018.
Foo Fighters kicked off their 2023 tour dates, playing their first official gig since the death of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The band played a 21-track set at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion on Wednesday 24th May, where they formally introduced new drummer and paid tribute to their beloved sticksman, who tragically died at age 50 on 25th March 2022.
Choosing to perform the Hawkins-penned song Cold Day In The Sun for the first time live since 2018, frontman Dave Grohl addressed the crowd, saying tearfully: "Now I have to say, this is...something I'd never thought I'd have to do. I'm gonna try and do it."
As the crowd screamed" "I love you Dave," and "You got this," he added: "Taylor wrote this song. We used to sing it together. So I'm gonna do it for him tonight."
Watch the heartbreaking moment from 1:05 below:
Foo Fighters Cold Day in the Sun New Hampshire 5/24/2023
READ MORE: Foo Fighters play first tour date since the death of Taylor Hawkins with Josh Freese on drums
Dave's eldest daughter Violet also joined the band on stage on backing vocals for Medicine At Midnight's Shame Shame and the band chose to end their set as is customary on their enduring hit Everlong.
Foo Fighters continue their live dates this week with headline festival sets at Boston Calling on Friday 26th May Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival on Sunday 28th May.