Watch Dave Grohl's heartbreaking speech at Foo Fighters' first show without Taylor Hawkins: "This is something I never thought I'd have to do"

25 May 2023, 16:30

Dave Grohl paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
Dave Grohl paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Picture: 1. Medios y Media/Getty Images 2. Ashley Beliveau/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins by playing Cold Day In The Sun, which was penned by the late drummer, for the first time since 2018.

Foo Fighters kicked off their 2023 tour dates, playing their first official gig since the death of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band played a 21-track set at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion on Wednesday 24th May, where they formally introduced new drummer and paid tribute to their beloved sticksman, who tragically died at age 50 on 25th March 2022.

Choosing to perform the Hawkins-penned song Cold Day In The Sun for the first time live since 2018, frontman Dave Grohl addressed the crowd, saying tearfully: "Now I have to say, this is...something I'd never thought I'd have to do. I'm gonna try and do it."

As the crowd screamed" "I love you Dave," and "You got this," he added: "Taylor wrote this song. We used to sing it together. So I'm gonna do it for him tonight."

Watch the heartbreaking moment from 1:05 below:

Foo Fighters Cold Day in the Sun New Hampshire 5/24/2023

Dave's eldest daughter Violet also joined the band on stage on backing vocals for Medicine At Midnight's Shame Shame and the band chose to end their set as is customary on their enduring hit Everlong.

Foo Fighters setlist at Bank of New Hampshire on, 24th May 2023:

  1. Rescued (live debut)
  2. Walk
  3. No Son of Mine
  4. Learn to Fly
  5. Times Like These
  6. Under You (live debut)
  7. The Pretender
  8. But Here We Are (live debut)
  9. Breakout
  10. The Sky Is a Neighborhood
  11. My Hero (Dave solo into full band; no outro)
  12. This Is a Call
  13. All My Life
  14. Nothing at All (live debut)
  15. Shame Shame (with Violet Grohl)
  16. These Days
  17. Cold Day in the Sun (First time since 2018)
  18. Monkey Wrench
  19. Best of You
  20. Aurora
  21. Everlong

Foo Fighters continue their live dates this week with headline festival sets at Boston Calling on Friday 26th May Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival on Sunday 28th May.

