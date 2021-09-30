Dave Grohl "wept like a baby" when he heard ABBA's new single

30 September 2021, 14:08

Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl is a huge ABBA fan. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)
Radio X

The Foo Fighters’ frontman said he wants to play drums for the legendary Swedish pop band.

Dave Grohl revealed he “wept like a baby” when he heard ABBA’s recent comeback singles.

The iconic Swedes released I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down several weeks ago, ahead of their first album in 39 years, Voyage.

It marks the long-awaited return of the band, who will perform together as digital avatars during their residency at a world-first, pop-up venue in London next year.

When Grohl first heard the new material from original members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, it sent him to tears.

Speaking to BBC News earlier this week, Grohl gave his reaction to hearing ABBA's new songs, a band he's previously cited as a major influence on his music:

"Oh my god, I’m such a big ABBA fan. When I saw that they were coming back and they had a record, I shot that link to 100 people I knew, then listened to the new song and wept like a baby. I cried like a baby. Oh man!” said the Foo Fighters frontman.

Grohl regularly expresses his affection for ABBA, modelling the band's t-shirt here.
Grohl regularly expresses his affection for ABBA, modelling the band's t-shirt here. Picture: ABC Network

“It almost sounded like time hadn’t passed. Plus it was such a beautiful, romantic, melancholy, bitter-sweet retrospective."

"Ugh, it’s amazing. ABBA can do no wrong.” he later gushed.

Grohl then expressed his interest in playing drums for the Eurovision-winning pop band, saying:

"Listen, I will get up and play drums at the opening of an envelope. Show me a drum set and I will sit down to it. So yes, I would play with ABBA.”

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters recently proved their love for high-pitched pop and disco music by forming the 'Dee Gees', a Bee Gees cover band they formed throughout lockdown.

