Dave Grohl's talks estrangement from father due to musician dream

29 September 2021, 12:06

Dave Grohl in 2021
Dave Grohl has talked about the rift music caused between him and his father. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer revealed how his father wouldn't "allow" him to be a musician and their relationship became strained.

Dave Grohl has discussed how he became estranged from his father when he chose to become a musician because his father wouldn't "allow" it.

Speaking at London's Savoy Theatre this week to promote his new memoir The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music, he said: "Around the time of my parents’ divorce I discovered music. I learned to play the drums.

"I even tried my hand at being a promoter. I was not allowed to play music because my grades were so bad. My father would say to me, 'Don’t call yourself a musician just because you play an instrument'."

The Foo Fighters frontman added: "So I wasn’t allowed to be a musician. We had that painfully awkward conversation about what I was going to do with my life. I didn’t know what to say but I knew this was it. I wrote a runaway note. This began the separation between my father and I.

"He called me the next morning and said, 'Don’t ever do that again'. And I said, 'I don’t have to.'"

QUIZ: Foo Fighters' experts should smash this All My Life quiz!

Last week saw Nevermind celebrate its 30th anniversary and Grohl discussed the significance of the album with Radio X.

Asked how he feels the 1991 album has aged over 30 years, he told Radio X's George Godfrey: "When I think of that record, I just think of memories of making that record. So I have a different relationship with it to most people, because I remember those days we were in the studio and we were in Los Angeles and it was kinda hot and it was kinda dry and most of those songs are the third take or the second take.

"We never did more than maybe three or four takes of a song 'cause we'd rehearsed so much, but we just wanted it to sound good, you know. We didn't think we were going to be this huge band, we were just like, 'OK let's make an album that sounds really good, so when we performed it or recorded it we were just trying to make it sound good."

"It was a happy time for the band," he added. "We had no idea what was to come next, but at that time we were kids so I have very fond memories".

He added: "I heard Smells Like Teen Spirit the other day [...] A hip-hop DJ was playing stuff and he played Smells Like Teen Spirit and I was like, 'Wow, ok'. It kind of becomes one of 'those' songs".

"Obviously I'm very proud of it," he went on. "And it's one of the greatest accomplishments of my entire life, but hopefully teenage kids will be listening to that feeling the same way we did when we wrote it 30 years ago"

More on Foo Fighters

See more More on Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl - London 1997

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Dave Grohl reunites with the doctor who strapped him up when he fell in Sweden

When Dave Grohl was reunited with the guy who strapped up his leg in Sweden

Dave Grohl in London at the time of the second Foo Fighters album, The Colour And The Shape, in 1997

What does the name "Foo Fighters" mean?

Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish

What Dave Grohl really meant when he compared Billie Eilish to Nirvana

Dave Grohl breaks his leg at a Foo Fighters show in Gothenburg, Sweden, June 2015

Dave Grohl's broken leg and other rock stars who fell off stage

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Chris, Dom, Pippa and James get ready to head off on the first leg of the Prize Dump Tour

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor

Why did Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor fight on the MTV VMAs red carpet?

News

Big hits from 1995: Radiohead, Blur and Elastica

QUIZ: Only a 90s expert can score 10/10 on this 1995 lyric quiz

Quizzes

An aerial view of the huge Oasis shows at Knebworth House, August 1996

10 of the biggest gigs in history