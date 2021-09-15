Dave Grohl hints Foo Fighters' next album could be "insane prog-rock"

Dave Grohl has talked about Foo Fighters' next album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Learn To Fry frontman has suggested "there are whispers" of the band going in yet another new direction.

Dave Grohl has hinted that Foo Fighters could be set to make an "insane prog-rock record"

The Learn To Fly rocker teased that the follow-up to 2021's Medicine at Midnight will see the band go a completely opposite direction.

"Every album that we’ve made is a response to the one we made before," Grohl told Rolling Stone magazine.

"So now there are whispers of making an insane prog-rock record.”

The hint of a heavier new record comes after the Foos went disco and released an album of Bee Gees covers.

The former Nirvana drummer and the band renamed themselves the Dee Gees and released covers of their classic hits Night Fever, More Than a Woman, Tragedy, and You Should Be Dancing.

Meanwhile, Sunday (13 September) saw Foo Fighters play a medley of some of their biggest hits at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

The band picked up the gong for the award ceremony's inaugural Global Icon Award and were also nominated for three awards including Best Rock, Group of the Year, and Best Cinematography.

The band played their much-loved anthems including Learn To Fly from 1999's There Is Nothing Left To Lose and Everlong from 1995's The Colour and the Shape.

Watch them in action here:

The band also paid tribute to The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, with Taylor Hawkins brandishing the words "RIP Charlie" on his bass drum.

Foo Fighters have also announced a run of UK stadium shows for 2022 in London, Manchester, and Birmingham with support slots from St. Vincent, Shame, and Courtney Barnett.

See Foo Fighters' 2022 UK dates: