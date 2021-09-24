Dave Grohl on Nevermind: "It's one of the greatest accomplishments of my entire life"

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer has looked back on the making of the iconic album 30 after it was released.

Dave Grohl has looked back on the making of Nirvana's Nevermind album.

The band - made up of drummer Grohl, bassist Krist Noveselic and their late frontman Kurt Cobain - released the seminal record on 24 September 1991 and it's remained just as relevant three decades later.

Asked how he feels the 1991 album has aged over 30 years, he told Radio X's George Godfrey: "When I think of that record, I just think of memories of making that record. So I have a different relationship with it to most people, because I remember those days we were in the studio and we were in Los Angeles and it was kinda hot and it was kinda dry and most of those songs are the third take or the second take.

"We never did more than maybe three or four takes of a song 'cause we'd rehearsed so much, but we just wanted it to sound good, you know. We didn't think we were going to be this huge band, we were just like, 'OK let's make an album that sounds really good, so when we performed it or recorded it we were just trying to make it sound good."

Watch the Foos frontman reminisce about the album above.

Dave Grohl reminisces over Nirvana's Nevermnind. Picture: 1. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images 2. Press/Kirk Weddle 3. AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

READ MORE: 10 facts about Nirvana's Nevermind album

The Foo Fighters frontman went on to explain how their time spent making the album - which included the singles Smells Like Teen Spirit, In Bloom, Come As You Are and Lithium - were among some of the band's happiest moments.

"It was a happy time for the band," he added. "We had no idea what was to come next, but at that time we were kids so I have very fond memories".

He added: "I heard Smells Like Teen Spirit the other day [...] A hip-hop DJ was playing stuff and he played Smells Like Teen Spirit and I was like, 'Wow, ok'. It kind of becomes one of 'those' songs".

"Obviously I'm very proud of it," he went on. "And it's one of the greatest accomplishments of my entire life, but hopefully teenage kids will be listening to that feeling the same way we did when we wrote it 30 years ago"

READ MORE: The inspiration behind Smells Like Teen Spirit