Barry Gibb won't watch new Bee Gees documentary: "I just can’t handle it"

Bee Gees on the Sgt. Pepper film set in 1970. Picture: Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images

The sole survivor of the band has revealed he would find it too painful to watch footage of his late siblings Robin, Maurice and their youngest brother Andy.

Barry Gibb has revealed he won't be watching the latest Bee Gees documentary, because he can't handle it.

Last month saw the release of a HBO documentary about the band entitled The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart? but Gibb explained why he won't be putting it on.

The Night Fever singer is the only surviving member of the familial band, having previously lost his brothers Robin and Maurice and their youngest brother Andy.

"I can’t handle watching the loss of my family. I just can’t handle it,” he told CBS Sunday Morning. "Who would? I think it’s perfectly normal to not want to see how each brother was lost, you know? And I don’t want to address it. I’m past it."

Andy Gibb sadly died in 1988 at just 30 years old from an inflammatory virus of the heart, which was weakened from years of cocaine abuse.

Maurice died in 2003 at 53 years of age following complications from surgery, while his twin Robin died in 2012 after losing his battle with cancer, aged 62.

Watch his interview with CBS below:

Asked if it was hard for him to let go of the loss of his brothers, he replied: "Yes. It was incredibly hard because we've never not been together. The first year after my last brother passed, that was the most difficult for me. 'And people have said - oh did you have a breakdown?'

"No I didn't have a breakdown actually. I just didn't know where to go. Didn't know what to do and I didn't know how to be perceived. I didn't know how to perceive other people."

He added jokingly: "So, I've been in lockdown for years now!"

Talking about the feedback the documentary is getting, Gibb mused: "Yeah, it's staggering. I don't understand, but then I never have."

Barry Gibb also teamed up with Nashville musicians to record Greenfields, which sees him revisit some of the band's greatest hits.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please reach out to the helplines below:

The Loss Foundation

Tel: 0300 200 4112

thelossfoundation.org

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

SMART Recovery

https://smartrecovery.org.uk/

Adfam

https://adfam.org.uk/

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk