ABBA Voyage: How to buy tickets to their hologram tour

Abba announce Voyage album and tour. Picture: Press

The Swedish pop band have confirmed their first album in almost four decades. Find out when the new album is released and how to get tickets to their tour.

ABBA have surprised all of their fans by announcing their first album in almost 29 years.

After teasing audiences with a livestream announcement, Anni-Frid, Agnetha, Benny and Bjorn have revealed they will release their first studio album since the 1980s, entitled Voyage, and that they will be heading back on to the stage as holograms.

Find out everything we know about the album and tour here, including how to gain access the exclusive ticket pre-sales.

We are on our way back! Thank you for waiting.#ABBAVoyage is the concert we've always wanted to perform for our fans. The journey is about to begin!



Pre-order @ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’, out 5th November, for access to the exclusive ticket pre-sales.https://t.co/erjJHNSIqS pic.twitter.com/xLh6wWL5z7 — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) September 2, 2021

When is ABBA's Voyage album released?

ABBA's forthcoming Voyage album will be released on 5 November 2021 and will feature 10 new songs. The first two songs I Still Have Faith in You and Don't Shut Me Down are available to stream now.

The band said of the album in a letter to fans: "We simply call it Voyage and we're truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It's not easy to explain but then it hasn't been done before."It's hard to say what's been the most joyful thing for me (Benny) with this project. If it's the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat."

What is ABBA's Voyage tour?

The band are embarking on a special concert tour, which will see them play their classic hits and new tracks as holograms, which they control. They will play at a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

ABBA wrote: "It is a revolutionary concert that blends the physical and digital worlds - the concert that ABBA have always wanted to give their fans."

"ABBA Voyage is the long-awaited concert from one of the biggest pop acts of all time. See ABBA's avatars accompanied by a 10-piece live band, in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London".

When will ABBA's Voyage tour dates go on sale?

Tickets for ABBA's Voyage tour go on sale on 7 September 2021 from 10am. Fans can get the first access to tickets by pre-ordering ABBA's new album from the official music store before 12pm on 4 September 2021.

Fans can also register for early access to tickets here. Pre-sale registration closes at 12:00 midday (UK time) on Sunday 5 September 2021.