Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl wants to appear on daughter Violet's first album

Dave Grohl wants to be on his daughter Violet's first album. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. YouTube

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman has praised his eldest daughter and revealed she already has an idea of what her first album would sound like.

Dave Grohl has praised his daughter's musical talent and said he wants to appear on her album.

The Foo Fighters frontman revealed what sort of record his 14-year-old would want to make, but also thinks he may be "her biggest handicap".

Speaking to The Sunday Times' Culture Magazine, he recalled: "I did ask her the other day, ‘If you were to make a record, how do you imagine it would sound?’

"And she said, ‘You know, I think somewhere within that shoegaze thing. Oh, and Dad, I need to get this new guitar pedal. It’s called Loveless, and I want my guitar to sound like My Bloody Valentine.’

“I was, like, ‘Yes. Yesss!’

“I will admit that my next reaction was, ‘Can I be on your record, please?’”

READ MORE: Dave Grohl's daughter sang at a Nirvana mini-reunion

The Learn To Fly rocker - who also shares 11-year-old Harper and six-year-old Ophelia with wife Jordyn Blum - knows his daughter has a lot to live up to because of her famous name but believes she has “all the tools she needs” to be a successful musician.

"She’s 14 and already in a deep Bowie phase," he said on Violet's musical taste. "I’m not talking about Eighties Bowie or Nineties Bowie — she hasn’t even got to Berlin. All she does is listen to live bootlegs of the Station to Station tour.

“Or I’ll hear Cocteau Twins coming out of her bedroom. And the Passions. Remember them? 'I’m in Love with a German Film Star'.

“She was born with perfect pitch and a soulful voice and a musical memory that is photographic. She has all the tools she needs. She writes, I see her notebooks and the lyrics she’s written.

“Part of the thing about becoming a musician is the drive that gives you the desire to do it. In that sense I may be her biggest handicap. Like, she’s got to be my f***ing daughter? So I try to stay away.”

READ MORE: Dave Grohl's advice on how to get through lockdown

Violet has proved her singing chops plenty in the last few years.

The eldest Grohl daughter came first to our attention when she covered Adele's When We Were Young with her father accompanying her on the guitar for a charity show.

Not soon after, the pair followed it up with a gentle and mesmerising cover of Billie Eilish' I Don't Wanna Be You Anymore.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the teenager then joined Foo Fighters on stage at both Leeds and Sizget Festival, and even been part of a mini Nirvana reunion.

Grohl's daughters even provided vocals for him under the moniker The Grohlettes when he created an original song for Nandi Bushell.

Watch Violet join the Foos on stage at Sziget Festival 2019: