Watch Dave Grohl And Daughter Violet Perform Adele Cover

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and daughter Violet sing Adele. Picture: YouTube/dave pell

See the moving performance of When We Were Young and see Harper join them for The Sky Is A Neighborhood.

Dave Grohl accompanyied his 12-year-old daughter Violet on her emotional Adele cover this weekend.

The Foo Fighters frontman appeared at the Notes & Words: Benefit For UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland on Saturday (12 May), where he invited his eldest daughter up on stage.

Watch the amazing moment above, which was shared on YouTube by dave pell.

The rocker didn't stop there either, also bringing his youngest daughter Harper onto the stage to sing The Sky Is A Neighborhood, which comes from Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold album.

Watch it here:

It's not the first time Dave's shown off his daughters' talents before, with Harper playing drums with the band on stage last year.

The touching acoustic performances were a far cry from some of the antics we're used to seeing from the Foos on stage, especially with Dave inviting enthusiastic fans to participate.

Watch a fan drum along to their Big Me anthem:

Watch the moment Dave became a fan's adoptive dad live on stage:

Dave Grohl had a stumble at a gig last week, and by his own admission "almost just broke (his) fucking leg" again.

The Foo Fighters were halfway through their set at Florida's Welcome To Rockville on Tuesday 29 April, when the frontman tripped speakers and nearly fell on his face.

Watch the moment in a video shared on Instagram by discogrohl via Joseph Delsignore:

Let's hope the Learn To Fly rockers stays safe on ground in time for the band's UK stadium dates this summer.

See Foo Fighters 2018 UK dates here:

Tuesday 19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 22 June - London Stadium

Saturday 23 June - London Stadium