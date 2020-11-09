Dave Grohl offers advice on how to get through lockdown 2.0

The Foo Fighters frontman spoke to George Godfrey about the band's new Medicine At Midnight album and their Shame single, plus gave his tips for coping during the pandemic.

Dave Grohl suggests fans "dance in (their) kitchen with a bottle of wine" to help them get through the pandemic.

The Foo Fighters frontman spoke to Radio X's George Godfrey about the band's new album Medicine At Midnight and its lead single Shame Shame and gave his best tips for surviving the pandemic as England enters its first full week of lockdown 2.0.

Asked how he coped himself, the Learn To Fly rocker mused: "Well you know, when everything shut down here in March I was nervous because I'm a creatively restless person and I'm just so used to working with the band. Like every day for the past two decades, there's not a day that goes by where I'm not doing something that's band related... So when it all stopped it really kind of freaked me out."

He continued: "I wasn't sure what I was going to do so I started writing... Not music, I just started writing stories, true stories, short stories from over the years. Also, I think when everything shut down people started turning inward and thinking more about what's important to them and the things they took for granted like family..."

Grohl, who's been spending much of his time at home with his wife Jordyn Bloom and three daughters Violet, Ophelia and Harper, added: "There's no such thing as normal right now, so you have to create a new normal and I think that's good for everybody's creative muscles, you know? Just to think of things to do to make you feel happiness and joy or alive or whatever it is.

"It's one of the reasons why we wanted to put this album out. It's like we can't go on tour right now. We can't play those big festivals or stadiums right now, but the way we bring joy to by giving our music to the people and letting them bounce around on Saturday night in the kitchen with a bottle of wine. If that's what it's gotta be, then that's what it's gotta be and that's what we're supposed to do".

He concluded: "So I'd say dance in your kitchen with a bottle of wine. I think that's what you're supposed to do right now."

Dave Grohl talks to Radio X's George Godfrey. Picture: Radio X

And if you're looking for something to dance along to, the band's new album might be the perfect remedy for your lockdown woes as Grohl describes Medicine At Midnight as an album you can dance to.

However, he won't be busting out any moves himself as: "That would be career suicide."

"It's weird enough that we've actually made an album we can dance to," he quipped. "I don't think you need to see me doing it."

Talking about the album's lead single and our Radio X Record of The Week Shame Shame, which he believes is "unlike anything (they've) ever done" Grohl revealed how it's connected to a strange dream that's plagued him since he was a teenager.

"The video for this song was inspired by a dream I had when I was 14 years old. So a dream I had when I was 14 or 15 I was standing at this hill and there was a coffin on fire at the top of this hill next to this dead tree, so I go running up to the coffin and I'm trying to open it to save whoever is in it and I'm like burning my hands and whatever.

"But I had lived through this dream my entire life and finally when I wrote the song, I thought 'Oh my god I think I've finally wrote a song about this dream that I had when I was 14."

On the track, he added: "This is the best way to introduce people to the next 25 years of our band".

See the tracklist for Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight here:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young