WATCH: Dave Grohl creates original song for Nandi Bushell

14 September 2020, 18:16

The Foo Fighters frontman created an original track for the 10-year-old British drumming sensation, who he had a drum-off with earlier this month.

Dave Grohl has debuted an original song dedicated to Nandi Bushell.

The Foo Fighters frontman was challenged to a drum-off by the 10-year-old sensation and granted her wishes earlier this month with an epic drum off.

However, the former Nirvana drummer and the nicest man in rock has now gone one further by creating a song for the pint-sized musician.

The track sees him accompanied by his daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia, who he affectionately refers to as The Grohlettes.

Watch him in action above.

Dave Grohl writes original song for child drumming sensation Nandi Bushell. Picture: Instagram/Foo Fighters

The rocker captioned the vid: "Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals."

Before his impressive performance, Grohl says to camera: "OK Nandi. You got me. You win round one. But I've got something special for you. Something you've never heard before, something I've never heard before, 'cause I'm about to write this off the top of my head... For you. "

Watch Dave Grohl and Nandi Bushell drum-off to Them Crooked Vultures below:

See some of Nandi Bushell's most epic drum covers:

Creep - Radiohead

Did we mention that Nandi can also play the guitar and the bass AND sing? Here she is recreating Radiohead's mournful ballad with the help of a loop machine.

Watch her take on the classic here:

Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name

This time Nandi puts her talent on the guitar and drums together for the RAGE anthem.

Toxicity - System Of A Download

This. Is. Epic. Nandi did a cover of this absolute banger for Download Festival TV this year.

