The daughter of the former Nirvana drummer joined the surviving members of the grunge band for a rendition of Heart-Shaped Box.

This weekend saw a Nirvana reunion take place with some very special guests including Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.

Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear joined forces for a mini reunion at the Art of Elysium Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday (4 January) joined by special guests in Beck and St. Vincent.

However, the highlight of the night saw the former Nirvana drummer Grohl’s eldest daughter take to the stage to sing a rendition of the grunge band’s 1993 Heart-Shaped Box single.

See footage of the moment here, in a tweet shared by Rolling Stone journalist Tim Chan:

Family ties: Dave Grohl’s 13-year-old daughter Violet joins surviving members of #Nirvana to sing “Heart-Shaped Box” at @TheArtofElysium gala in Los Angeles (also in the backing band: Nirvana fans Beck and St Vincent... NBD) pic.twitter.com/TICogKODG7 — Tim Chan (@mrtimchan) January 5, 2020

According to Rolling Stone, Dave Grohl stayed behind the drum kit for the whole set and Novoselic asked the crowd to give a "cheer for Kurt Cobain".

It’s not the first time Violet has joined her rock star dad on stage.

Last year saw the 13-year-old join her father on a string of festival dates during her summer vacation.

His eldest daughter - who he shares with wife Jordyn Blum - joined Foo Fighters’ backing singers at Sziget Festival for a rendition of the band's Dirty Water track, which comes from their 2017 Concrete and Gold album.

Watch our clip of the moment here:

Talking to the crowd, while proudly beaming at his daughter, the Learn To Fly rocker said: "Let me tell you something. Nothing makes me happier than playing music with my daughter."

He joked: "And I make her wear the Nirvana shirt. I was like 'you're wearing the Nirvana shirt tonight motherfucker. I was like 'put on the Nirvana shirt. That's what you will wear!'"

Two weeks later Violet went on to sing My Hero with her father and the Foos at Leeds Festival 2019.

The Foo Fighters frontman previously revealed his daughter Violet would be joining him on stage Bramham Park, before heading back to Los Angeles to start school.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "My daughter is singing with us every night. It’s sad, but she’s going to have miss Reading as she’s got to go back to eighth grade. Her school starts on Monday.

"She’s doing Leeds with us, but then she goes back to school. She’s a kid!"

After calling her the "best travel buddy" he could ask for, Grohl added: "It's really cool, but I have to remind myself that, 'Wait, she's 13. It's time to go back to school."

Meanwhile, Foos are working on what looks like their 10th studio album, and they've been teasing fans with clips and pics of what to expect.

After sending an image of a mic stand in a bath, the band went one stage further by sharing a clip of a drum beat:

Listen to it below:

