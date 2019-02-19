VIDEO: Watch Dave Grohl & his daughter Violet cover Billie Eilish

Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images & Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

See the Foo Fighters frontman and his eldest daughter's rendition of the American singer's idontwannabeyouanymore at a benefit show last year.

Footage has emerged of Dave Grohl accompanying his daughter Violet as she covers Billie Eilish.

The Foo Fighters rocker praised the young LA singer-songwriter last week, comparing the affect she has on her fanbase to Nirvana back in 1991.

Grohl said in the recent interview that his daughters were "obsessed" with Billie Eilish, and now it seems he was right, as his daughter Violet chose to sing her track.

As reported by altpress.com, the Learn To Fly rocker and his eldest child attended the Autism Speaks: Into The Blue gala last year, where she sang Eilish's idontwannabeyouanymore track.

Watch her sing the track here, in a video shared on Instagram by discogrohl and credited to stacieannabelle:

Last week, Grohl was forced to clarify his comparisons about Billie Eilish and Nirvana, while slamming a media outlet Variety for what he called "lazy paraphrasing".

Taking to Twitter, the Learn To Fly rocker wrote: "For a VARIETY of reasons, and out of respect for Billie Eilish, I'd like to share the transcript of what I actually said at the Pollstar convention the other day, rather than some lazy paraphrasing that completely misses the point... ahem...

".... I went to see Billie Eilish not too long ago. Oh my god man. Unbelievable. My daughters are obsessed with Billy Eilish. And what I'm seeing happening with my daughters is the same revolution that happened to me at their age. My daughters are listening to Billie Eilish and they're becoming themselves through her music. She totally connects to them. So we went to go see her play at the Wiltern, and the connection that she has with her audience is the same thing that was happening with Nirvana in 1991. The people in the audience knew every word. And it was like our little secret. So I don't know...and her music is hard to define! I don't know what you call it! I try to describe her to people and I don't know.......I don't even know what to call it. But it's authentic. And I would call that rock n roll. So.... I don't care what sort of instruments you use to do it. When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I'm like...shit man....rock n roll is not even close to being dead..."



See his full tweet below:

Violet has previously teamed up with her rock star dad for charity gigs, opting to sing Adele's When We Were Young just like she did at the Autism Awareness gig.

See them in action here:



Dave's daughter Harper is also a keen drummer and she's joined her dad and the Foos on stage.

Watch them in action here:

