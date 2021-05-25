Dave Grohl and Jimmy Fallon perform The Best Dave G'Roll meme

The Foo Fighters frontman and TV show host performed a version of Grohl's Best Of You hit, which sees "the best" repeat on a loop.

Dave Grohl has performed a version of The Best Dave G'Roll meme with Jimmy Fallon.

The Foo Fighters frontman appeared on the TV show, where he shared hosting duties and interviewed the likes of Little Nas X.

But the Foos frontman couldn't be on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon without doing a performance of his own, which just so happened to pay tribute to a famous meme.

The song utilises the Foo Fighters' Best Of You anthem, but agonisingly doesn't let you get any further than "The Best" before playing it on loop over and over.

It's utterly agonising and hypnotising all at once, amassing millions of views online.

See them perform the world's first ever live Dave G'Roll performed by Dave Grohl himself, above.

See their full performance on the show here:

Grohl also played Off Songs, Song Off - a game which saw him try to identify famous songs which were performed in a slightly different way.

Unfortunately for the grunge rocker, the game proved so difficult for him that he failed to recognise a rearranged version of Nirvana's Lithium track.

It's not the first time Grohl has appeared on a show of late, appearing on Kimmel Live to perform a cover of Nausea's X with his daughter Violet.

The Foos frontman also recruited none other than his former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic on the bass, while Slayer's Dave Lombardo played the drums.

Grohl and his talented 15-year old daughter recorded the song for his WHAT DRIVES US documentary to celebrate both the band and his familial connection to them.

The 52-year-old rocker - who also shares Harper, 12, and Ophelia, six, with wife Jordyn Blum - explained how, following Nirvana's 1992 world tour, his grandmother told him he could be related to X drummer DJ Bonebrake because his surname was her maiden name. After a Foo Fighters gig in 2017, he also recalled how he and other members of his family finally had a reunion with the musician.

Grohl previously said of the cover: "Anyone who has ever heard Violet sing knows that she was certainly capable of doing it, but it was just a matter of getting her in front of the microphone to record, something that the two of us had never done together before. It felt so meaningful to have the first song Violet and I record together be a tribute to our Bonebrake heritage.”

