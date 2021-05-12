Foo Fighters to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2021

12 May 2021, 14:21 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 15:38

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl in 2021
Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. Picture: VKevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co are among the artists to have received the honour including Jay-Z, Kraftwek, Tina Turner, The Go-Go's and more.

Foo Fighters are set to be inducted into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame 2021.

Sharing the list with fans on Instagram, they wrote: "Holy s***! The guitar player from The Germs is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!!"

The announcement makes Foos frontman Dave Grohl a two-time inductee to the Hall of Fame, after receiving the honour as part of Nirvana in 2014.

Other acts to be recognised this year include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go Go's, Kraftwerk and Jay-Z.

Who will be inducted into the 2021Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

  • Tina Turner
  • Carole King
  • The Go-Go's
  • JAY-Z
  • Foo Fighters
  • Todd Rundgren
  • Kraftwerk
  • Charley Patton
  • Gil Scott-Heron
  • LL Cool J
  • Billy Preston
  • Randy Rhoads
  • Clarence Avant

When was Nirvana inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Nirvana was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

When is the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland from 8pm.

