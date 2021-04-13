Watch the trailer for Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman has shared the trailer for his new documentary about touring in vans. Find out when it's out and how to watch it here.

Dave Grohl has unveiled the trailer for his new WHAT DRIVES US documentary.

The Foo Fighters frontman is set to release a film which celebrates the experience of a band's early days of touring in vans.

The documentary, which features everyone from Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea to St. Vincent talking about the unique experience of touring, is soon set to air.

Find out when WHAT DRIVES US is out, which famous artists will appear in it and how to watch it here.

Dave Grohl talks about the importance of touring in his WHAT DRIVES US doc. Picture: YouTube/Foo Fighters

When is Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary out?

Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary is set to air on Friday 30 April 2021.

How can I watch Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary?

Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary will air on Friday 30 April exclusively on The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Channels in the US and outside the US or in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary about?

The Learn To Fly rocker explained: "This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music. What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of 'why?' What drives us?”

A description adds: "Directed by Dave Grohl, this feature documentary film is a love letter to the rare club of rock and roll, as well as an inspiration to every young kid who dreams of a life playing music. Dave was that kid. And so was Ringo, Annie Clark, The Edge, Steven Tyler, and everyone in between. The list goes on forever. While they all have stories— outrageous, unbelievable, insane, as well as poignant stories— they all share a common bond. At some point, before anyone knew their name, they had an unstoppable drive to share their music with the world. Their passion led them to leave everything behind, throw caution to the wind, and chase their dream. Nobody was promised anything, but they all had a plan."

Who features in Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary?

WHAT DRIVES US includes rock stars and musicians: Jennifer Finch of L7, Tony Kanal of No Doubt, Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Charlie Gabriel of Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, St. Vincent, Dave Lombardo of Slayer, Steven Tyler of Aerosmtih, The Edge of U2, Ben Harper, Kira Roessler of Black Flag, Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Slash & Duff McKagan of Guns N'Roses, D.H. Peligro of Dead Kennedys, Exene Cervenka of X, Starcrawler, Mike Watt of Minutemen, Pete Stahl of Scream, Radkey, and Ian MacKaye of Fugazi / Minor Threat.

