Watch Dave and Violet Grohl perform Nausea on Kimmel

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters rocker and his eldest daughter performed the cover, with the help of Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and Slayer's Dave Lombardo.

Last week saw the father-daughter duo reveal their take on X's Nausea and now they've performed the cover on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a couple of familiar faces.

The Foo Fighters frontman recruited none other than his former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic on the bass, while Slayer's Dave Lombardo played the drums.

Watch a snippet of their performance above.

Grohl and his talented 15-year old daughter recorded the song for his upcoming WHAT DRIVES US documentary to celebrate both the band and his familial connection to them.

The 52-year-old rocker - who also shares Harper, 12, and Ophelia, six, with wife Jordyn Blum - explained how, following Nirvana's 1992 world tour, his grandmother told him he could be related to X drummer DJ Bonebrake because his surname was her maiden name. After a Foo Fighters gig in 2017, he also recalled how he and other members of his family finally had a reunion with the musician.

Watch the full performance here:

Grohl said of the cover: "Anyone who has ever heard Violet sing knows that she was certainly capable of doing it, but it was just a matter of getting her in front of the microphone to record, something that the two of us had never done together before. It felt so meaningful to have the first song Violet and I record together be a tribute to our Bonebrake heritage.”

The Learn To Fly rocker has previously praised his daughter's voice and called her the best singer in the Grohl family.

"Violet is an incredibly talented musician," he told the BBC. "She can pick up an instrument and learn it within a week. She has perfect pitch and sings from her gut. And she's well aware that she's the best vocalist in the Grohl family."

Speaking of how Violet came to appear on the band's 10th studio album, Grohl recalled: "One day, [producer] Greg Kurstin said: ‘Hey Violet, would you like to do a back-up vocal?’ And she got behind the microphone, she did a few takes and on the chorus of Making A Fire, that’s Violet’s high vocal in there.

“It seemed very natural [but] it didn’t seem official until my accountant called a few months ago and asked where she should deposit Violet’s cheque.

"And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘Well, she sang on the album so she has to be paid for playing on the record.’ And I said, ‘You can take that money and give it to me, and I’ll put it in an account for Violet that she can open when she’s 18 years old!'"

