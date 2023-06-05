Foo Fighters announce Australia and New Zealand dates for 2023-2024

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl in 2023. Picture: Gina Wetzler/Redferns

Dave Grohl and co have confirmed new dates Down Under. Find out where they are headed in 2023 and how to buy tickets.

This year saw Foo Fighters announce their first ever headline shows since the passing of Taylor Hawkins.

The band confirmed their plans to carry on as a five piece after the tragic death of their drummer and they've since gone on to play live dates with new touring drummer Josh Freese.

Now Dave Grohl and co have added dates Down Under, visiting Australia and New Zealand in late 2023-2024.

Get their new dates below so far, plus who's joining them as support and how to buy tickets.

Foo Fighters Australian and New Zealand dates 2023 - 2024:

Wednesday 29th November: Perth, HBF Park (with The Chats and Teenage Joans)

Saturday 4th December: Adelaide, Coopers Stadium (with The Chats and Body Type)

Monday 4th December: Melbourne, AAMI Park (with Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers and Hot Milk)

Saturday 9th December: Sydney, Accor Stadium (with The Chats and Hot Milk)

Tuesday 12th December: Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium (with The Chats and Hot Milk)

Saturday 20th January: Auckland, GO Media Stadium (with TBA and Dick Move)

Wednesday 24th January: Christchurch, Orangetheory Stadium (with TBA and Dick Move)

Saturday 27th January: Wellington, Sky Stadium (with TBA and Dick Move)

Visit foofighters.com/tour-dates for how to get tickets.

Who's playing drums with Foo Fighters on tour?

It has been confirmed that Josh Freese will play drums with the Foos. On Sunday 21st May, Foo Fighters revealed during their special livestream event Josh Freese would be the band's new drummer in a sitcom-style skit, which saw the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Motley Crue sticksman Tommy Lee take part.

Foo Fighters - Times Like These at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

