Foo Fighters announce new drummer Josh Freese following death of Taylor Hawkins

Foo. Fighters' Dave Grohl with Josh Freese inset. Picture: 1. Chris Hyde/Getty Images 2. Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The Learn To Fly rockers have revealed who will be joining them on their live dates following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

Foo Fighters have revealed the name of their new drummer.

The Learn To Fly rockers shared the news that they would be joined on tour by percussionist Josh Freese, who's worked with everyone from Nine Inch Nails to Weezer.

The band teased the big reveal on their livestream, which was hosted by Live Nation's Veeps platform on Sunday 21st May and titled Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts.

In a tongue-in-cheek skit, the stream saw Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee and Tool Drummer Danny Carey knock on their door for various reasons, ranging from delivering take out to having the band's poodles groomed.

However, when Carey leaves, a voice off-camera is heard shouting, "Um…excuse me!" before Freese is shown sitting behind a drum kit.

He then asks: "Guys, can we just, like, I dunno, play a song, or two, something?" and the band begin performing songs from their new album But Here We Are.

Find out everything you need to know about the drummer below.

Josh Freese plays Coachella in 2022. Picture: Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Is Josh Freese joining Foo Fighters?

Yes, Foo Fighters announced that Josh Freese will be the bands new drummer following the passing of Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

Who has Josh Freese played for?

Freese has drummed for the likes of the Vandals, Devo, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer and Sublime.

Is Josh Freese joining Foo Fighters on tour?

Yes, Josh Freese will join Foo Fighters on their live dates, which will kick off on 24th May at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

The dates will support Foos' new album But Here We Are, which is set for release on 2nd June and includes the previously shared singles Rescued and Under You.

