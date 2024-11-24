Fontaines D.C. complete duo of blindingly brilliant shows at London's Alexandra Palace

Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Irish rockers brought their Romance tour to London with two incredible nights at Ally Pally. Here's what went down.

Fontaines D.C. have been a name on everyone's lips for quite some time.

After spawning a critically acclaimed, Mercury-nominated debut album Dogrel in 2019, their star has continued to rise as they've proved their chops both in and out of the studio.

Five years on and Ally Pally seems too small for the post-punk outfit, who have four albums, a much-talked about Glastonbury set and countless celeb endorsements under their belt.

After an unforgettable sold-out Friday night at the historic venue, the Dublin outfit prepared to take to the stage again on Saturday(23rd November) to another packed-out crowd.

After supporting sets from Sorry and DIIV, the Irish rockers took to the stage, bathed in green and kicked things off with the atmospheric title track and album-opener from their Romance album.

Next up came Skinty Fia favourite Jackie Down The Line, which Grian Chatten delivered in huge 90s-inspired bug-eyed sunglasses and a black leather jacket, which soon gave way to an oversized bright yellow adidas jersey and kilt combo.

With a huge heart balloon sat above the stage throughout, there was no doubt the night was a set to be a celebration of their most recent work.

But amid the Romance-heavy set, the band took us through their story so far, as they played the likes of Dogrel opener Big, A Hero's Death favourite Televised Mind and wound back the clock to their undeniable banger and live favourite Boys In The Better Land.

Chatten was every bit the masterful frontman, with bandmates Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III, Tom Coll and Carlos O'Connell proving to be equally crucial in bringing their back-catalogue to life.

By the time they played their infectious single and former Radio X Record Of The Week, Favourite, the crowd were begging Fontaines to return for more.

Fontaines D.C. perform Favourite at Alexandra Palace

When they did return for an encore, they treated fans to four tracks, including a stunning rendition of In The Modern World, alongside fellow Romance track Desire and I Love You from Skinty Fia.

Yes, Starbuster may have suffered a false start and a few mis-sung lyrics, but it all added to a sense of the band's rawness and authenticity, which makes up so much of their appeal.

As Fontaines left the stage, which was lit up like the Irish flag, it was clear we'd witnessed something very special; a band at the top of their game, who are worthy of being dubbed the best band of the last decade.

When a band become stratospherically successful, there's often gigs that people were glad they went to or wished they were at. These two nights at Ally Pally were just that. Utterly important and unmissable.

Fontaines D.C. continue their 2024 dates Cardiff's Utilita Arena this Sunday (24th November) before heading out to Plymouth, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow and capping off their dates with two homecoming shows on 6th and 7th December at Dublin 3Arena.

Fontaines D.C.'s setlist at Alexandra Palace on 23rd November:

Romance Jackie Down the Line Televised Mind A Lucid Dream Roman Holiday Big Shot Death Kink (Extended intro) Sundowner Big A Hero's Death Here's the Thing Bug Horseness Is the Whatness Nabokov Too Real Boys in the Better Land Favourite

Encore:

18. In the Modern World

19. Desire

20. I Love You

21. Starburster

See Fontaines' remaining 2024 UK. & Ireland dates: