When are Foals rescheduled UK tour dates in 2021?

26 April 2020, 15:00 | Updated: 26 April 2020, 15:01

Foals
Foals. Picture: Press

Yannis Philippakis and co have confirmed the newly rescheduled dates for 2021. Find out when they are headed out again next year.

Foals are just one of the many bands who were forced to postpone their tour dates due the coronavirus outbreak.

Yannis Philippakis and co were set to tour the UK in spring 2020, playing gigs across the UK, which included three consecutive dates at the London Olympia.

Now, the Oxford band has rescheduled their dates for next year, telling their fans on social media: "The upcoming UK tour has been rescheduled to April & May 2021. Hang on to yr tickets. News on the Cardiff & Manchester dates to follow ASAP. Thankyou for yr patience.

"We can’t wait. Until then stay safe. Big big love x"

But when are the Exits outfit headed out again on tour in 2021? See their newly rescheduled gigs here.

When have Foals 2020 dates been rescheduled for 2021?

Wednesday 28 April 2021: Edinburgh - Usher Hall

Thursday 29 April 2021: Edinburgh - Usher Hall

Saturday 1 May 2021: London - Olympia

Sunday 2 May 2021: London - Olympia

Monday 3 May 2021: London - Olympia

Thursday 6 May 2021: Blackpool - Empress Ballroom

Friday 7 May 2021: Blackpool - Empress Ballroom

Saturday 8 May 2021: Birmingham - Arena

Foals announce rescheduled 2020 dates for 2021 tour poster
Foals announce rescheduled 2020 dates for 2021. Picture: Twitter/Foals

