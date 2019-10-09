Foals announce intimate London gig for Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2 album release

Yannis Philippakis and co will play a show at House of Vans London to mark the release of their Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2. Find out how to enter the ballot.

Foals are set for a special intimate gig next week.

The Oxford outfit have announced a show at House of Vans London on Friday 18 October to celebrate the release of their Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2 album.

Yannis Philippakis and co are giving fans the chance to attend the gig by entering a special ballot, which closes on Tuesday 15 October at 4.59pm BST.

🌻 @foals🏴‍☠️

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2 album launch at House of Vans on October 18th 🏁

Tickets are free, enter the ballot here - https://t.co/3fEpSzYpXk pic.twitter.com/5TVNhb8rFP — HouseOfVansLDN (@HouseOfVansLDN) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile, kicked off the month by teasing a headline UK tour next year.

Taking to Twitter, the Exits outfit shared a poster which revealed they'd be visiting the likes of Birmingham, Blackpool, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London.

Pre-order Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2 now from the Official Store for early access to 2020 UK headline tour tickets: https://t.co/VGszWv4e8V



New album out 18 October 🌻🏴‍☠️🌻🏴‍☠️🌻🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/jT9I03aDop — FOALS (@foals) October 3, 2019

Ticket sale dates have yet to be confirmed, but fans can gain early access by pre-ordering their Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2 album.

This week the band released a new video for Into The Surf, which Yannis revealed was "inspired by Amorgos & made by homeslice Steve Warne who’s animated for Tim Burton & Wes Anderson".

Watch it below:

The band also confirmed they would be releasing their Rip Up The Road documentary, which will be released on Amazon on 15 November 2019.

