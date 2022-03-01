Latitude Festival 2022 announces headliners: Get the full line-up so far

Foals are among the headliners set for Latitude Festival 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol are confirmed to headline festival. Find out who else joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Latitude Festival has announced its first line-up for 2022.

The festival, which takes place in Suffolk's idyllic Henham Park, has confirmed Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol as its headliners.

Find out everything we know about Latitude so far, including when it takes place, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

When is Latitude Festival 2022?

Cinch presents Latitude Festival takes place from 21st July - 24th July 2022 in Henham Park, Suffolk.

Who is headlining Latitude 2022?

Latitude Festival 2022 will be headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol.

It's third time's a charm for Snow Patrol at Latitude 2022. Picture: Press

Snow Patrol, who were forced to cancel their headline slot at Latitude in 2019 due to illness and their special guest slot in 2021 due to COVID, said: “We are so delighted to be back playing Latitude once again. We headlined the very first one in 2006 and we’re so honoured to be asked to headline once again. It's one of the best festivals in the UK and we can’t wait. Lots of love from Snow Patrol”

Who's on the Latitude 2022 line-up?

Joining Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol on the line-up is Manic Street Preachers, Modest Mouse, Maggie Rogers, Little Simz, Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, Shed Seven, Caroline Polachek, Mahalia, Maximo Park, Self Esteem, The Afghan Whigs, Beth Orton, A Certain Ratio, Akala, Billie Marten, Cavetown, Example, Freya Ridings, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Joe Armon-Jones, Kae Tempest, Katy J Pearson, Larkin Poe, Los Bitchos, Mark Owen, Mdou Moctar, Nilüfer Yanya, Orlando Weeks, Porridge Radio, Rumer, Self Esteem, Sevdaliza, The Afghan Whigs, Tribes, Azure Ryder, Bad With Phones, Bartees Strange, Berwyn, Bessie Turner, Cassia, Cktrl, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Hudson Taylor, John, JP Saxe, Let’s Eat Grandma, Melt Yourself Down, Oklou, Penelope Scott Tamzene, Tina Boonstra and more.

Little Simz is among the artists confirmed to play Latitude 2022. Picture: Jordan Curtis Hughes

Russell Howard also tops the bill at the comedy arena stage.

He said of the news: “Can’t wait to headline Latitude. Such a brilliant festival and always has an excellent range of music and comedy.”

When are Latitude 2022 tickets on sale?

Tickets for Latitude Festival are on sale now at latitudefestival.com.

