Foals new album: title, release date, track listing and more

Foals in 2019. Picture: Warner Music/Press

Yannis Philippakis and co have announced details of their first album since 2015’s What Went Down. Here’s what we know so far…

What is the title of the new Foals album?

According to a teaser clip posted on their social accounts on 9 January, the new Foals LP(s) will be Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and Part 2

What else can we expect from the new Foals album?

The band have confirmed that Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost will be issued as two separate albums - a bit like Guns N’Roses’ classic Use Your Illusion I and II. The album will also be the first without bassist Walter Gervers, who has been with Foals since the beginning and left at the beginning of 2018.

When is the new Foals album released?

No release date for Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost has been announced yet, but it’s expected in the first quarter of 2019. Whether this will be both parts, or just Part 1 remains to be seen.

When are Foals going on tour and playing live shows?

Foals’ first live shows as a four piece will take place in Mexico and South America in March, before heading to Europe for summer festival dates. A full UK tour is expected.

Foals 2019 tour dates

16 March Vive Latino 2019, Mexico City

30 March Lollapalooza 2019, Buenos Aires, Argentina

31 March Lollapalooza 2019, Santiago, Chile

2 April Lollapalooza Sideshow, Santiago, Chile

5 April Lollapalooza 2019, Sao Paulo, Brazil

3-5 May Shaky Knees Festival 2019, Atlanta, Georgia

24 May This Is Tomorrow 2019, Newcastle

6 June Northside Festival, Denmark

7-9 June Rock Am Ring, Germany

7-9 June Rock Im Park, Germany

24-26 June Inmusic Festival, Croatia

5 July Festival Cruilla, Spain

5-7 July Down The Rabbit Hole, Netherlands

26-28 July Low Festival, Spain

1-3 August Szebe Open Air, Austria

Full details available at the official Foals site