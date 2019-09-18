PHOTO: Foals cancel festival slot as Yannis Philippakis has “run in with a knife”

Splendour In The Grass 2019 - Byron Bay - Day 1. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Exits outfit have been forced to pull out of their appearance at Germany's Reeperbahn Festival after their frontman has been injured.

Foals have been forced to cancel an upcoming European festival date due to a nasty looking hand injury sustained by their frontman.

The Oxford outfit were due to play a set at Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany on Friday (20 September) but have had to pull out due to an accident involving a knife and Yannis Philippakis.

Taking to his personal Twitter account, Yannis shared photos of his stitched-up hand alongside the caption: "Really sorry not gonna be at Reeperbahn festival on Friday. Had a run in with a knife in Greece".

Really sorry not gonna be at Reeperbahn festival on friday. Had a run in with a knife in Greece



🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/ltxS2cJGyZ — Yannis Philippakis (@YnnsPhilippakis) September 17, 2019

It's not clear exactly how The Runner singer sustained the injury, but fans have been quick to send him well wishes and wish the band good luck for the Mercury Prize Awards, which takes place this Thursday (19 September).

Among Foals' Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1, the records recognised for the best British or Irish album of the year include IDLES' Joy as an Act of Resistance, The 1975's A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, Fontaines D.C.'s Dogrel, Anna Calvi with Hunte, Little Simz's Grey Area album and slowthai's Nothing Great About Britain LP.

See the full list of nominations for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year below:

Anna Calvi - Hunter

Black Midi - Schlagenheim

Cate Le Bon - Reward

Dave - Psychodrama

Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1

Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel

IDLES - Joy as an Act of Resistance

Little Simz - Grey Area

NAO - Saturn

SEED Ensemble - Driftglass

slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships

