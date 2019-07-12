Who is Liam Gallagher's 2019 UK support act Slowthai?

The former Oasis frontman has confirmed slowthai as his support on his UK tour. Find out more about the English rapper here.

Tickets for Liam Gallagher's 2019 UK tour dates went on sale this Friday (12 July), with the former Oasis frontman adding a second date at The O2, London due to "phenomenal demand".

The extra date comes alongside the announcement that slowthai will be Gallagher's special guest supporting him as he travels across Britain.

If you're one of the lucky ones who got tickets, find out everything you need to know about the English rapper here...

The people have spoken and there is no sweeter sound on Earth I am he as you are he you are me and we are all together see you all in November/February #blessed LfukinG x pic.twitter.com/DwtQgZrQey — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 12, 2019

Who is slowthai?

Slowthai - whose name is characterised with a small 's' is an English rapper and grime star.

What is slowthai's real name?

Slowthai's real name is Tyron Kaymone Frampton.

Where is slowthai from?

Slowthai is from Northampton and is of mixed Bajan and Irish descent.

Why is he called slowthai?

The rapper's moniker came from his nickname at school, Slow Ty, which referred to his speech impediment which caused him to speak slowly and with a drawl.

How old is slowthai?

The hip-hop and grime star was born on 18 December 1994, so is 24 at the time of writing this article.

What has slowthai released so far and where has he performed?

The UK rapper, who is known for his politically-charged lyrics, released his debut studio album Nothing Great About Britain in May 2019.

The record includes the single Inglorious, which features the Mercury Prize-winning grime rapper Skeptka.

Watch the video for Inglorious below:

The rapper has also supported the likes of Slaves on tour and just played a set at the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury 2019.

How did Liam Gallagher come across slowthai?

According to the NME, Gallagher was first introduced to the rapper by his son Gene, and he think he has a bit of a punk vibe.

The Shockwave singer told Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1: “I’ve seen slowthai on Soccer AM and he had a bit of a Johnny Rotten vibe about him."

Listen to slowthai's album here:

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE JUST ADDED