How gaming inspired Foals' Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost title

Watch as frontman Yannis Philippakis explains the inspiration behind the title of the first and second volume of their fifth album.

This week saw Foals share Exits, the first track to come from their new album, and announce a UK tour.

The outfit will release their two volume album Everything Not Lost Will Be Saved this year, and speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart they revealed the origins of its title.

When asked if the name was inspired by a need to save the environment, frontman Yannis replied: "I think it's from a Nintendo save screen and I came across the phrase maybe a year or two ago".

Watch him explain all in our video above.

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis explains the meaning of their two volume album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost. Picture: Radio X

He added: "I think what everyone likes about it is it's got this depth to it but it just comes from Nintendo. It's meant as just something just kind of boring. But like you're saying, definitely with the environment and even just with us making music it was just kind of like 'every idea that doesn't get used we probably won't get back to'.

"So in a way it's kind of propelled us in the making of the record without knowing it because we wanted to complete everything that we started, which is why we ended up with so much music."

Watch the official music video for Exits below:

Everything Not Save Will Be Lost - Part 1 is set for release on 8 March 2019, while Part 2 will be released in Autumn 2019.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1 track-listing:

Moonlight

Exits

White Onions

In Degrees

Syrups

On The Luna

Cafe D'Athens

Surf Pt.1

Sunday

I'm Done With The World (And It’s Done With Me)

Fans who pre-order Part 1 will also gain access to a pre-order for the band’s upcoming UK tour.

Foals UK 2019 tour dates

11 June - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

14 June - Tunbridge Wells, Bedgebury Pinetum

15 June - Birmingham, Digbeth Arena

18 June - Glasgow, SWG3 Yard

20 June - Thetford, Thetford Forest

21 June - London, Alexandra Palace

26 June - Bournemouth, International Centre

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale at 9am on Friday 1 February 2019