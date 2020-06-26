How Florence Welch's Glasto cover of Foo Fighters' Times Like These made Dave Grohl cry

The singer-songwriter belted out the classic 2003 Foo Fighters hit when she stood in for the band at Glastonbury 2015.

Dave Grohl penned Times Like These for Foo Fighters' fourth album One by One - with bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel and Chris Shiflett also on the writing credits.

The 2003 track has been a staple of the Foos setlist for almost two decades and never fails to get the crowd feeling emotional.

Back in 2015 it even moved Grohl to tears when Florence + The Machine covered it at Glastonbury Festival.

Get the story behind the performance and Dave Grohl's response here.

Florence Welch at Glastonbury Festival 2015 and Dave Grohl at hurricane Festival 2019. Picture: 1. Jim Dyson/Getty Images 2. Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images

Dave Grohl and co were famously set to play the Somerset festival in 2015, when he fell off stage and broke his leg just before, forcing the band to cancel their shows while he had emergency surgery.

Florence + The Machine were moved up the slot, taking on headlining duties instead of the Learn To Fly band.

Much to everyone's surprise Florence Welch paid tribute to the rocker by singing a rendition of Times Like These.

Recalling how he cried when watching her performance, Grohl told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "I remember when I heard that Florence + The Machine were playing. I was really excited because I love them and I love her, and knowing that they were taking our place made me really happy."

He added: "And then I heard that they did a cover of our song, Times Like These, and I was in a wheelchair with my laptop listening to it, and it really got me choked up man. Tears started coming down my face. Not (because) I’d missed the show, but it was such a touching moment for me personally."

When the Foos managed to finally headline Glastonbury festival in 2017, Dave sang the song back as a tribute to Florence's performance.

Speaking to the crowd at the festival, Grohl said: "And my friend, Florence, got to headline that year. And I'm very happy that that happened. Because you know what? I thought she should have been headlining anyway... And all of a sudden, she started playing a Foo Fighters song. Way better than we've ever played a Foo Fighters song..."

Watch Foos performance here:

